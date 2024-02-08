Fare play: Chinese man fakes theft complaint after Phuket taxi fracas

A Chinese man filed a fake theft complaint against a Thai motorbike taxi rider with the police in the Patong area of Phuket because he was angry over the fare he was charged by the rider.

The fake Chinese victim, 38 year old Xing Jingwei, asked a local in the area to report an opportunity snatching to Patong Police Station at about 1am today. The allegedly theft reportedly took place outside the Tanawan Hotel on Phra Metta Rad in Patong sub-district, Kathu district, Phuket.

Officers rushed to the scene and met Xing waiting there. Xing told police that he hired a taxi rider to take him to the scene but the rider snatched his bag containing 20,000 baht in cash before leaving.

The motorcycle rider was reported to be riding a dark blue and black Honda Wave motorcycle with a registration plate number 1 กย 8211 Nakhon si Thammarat.

Officers managed to track down and arrest the accused motorcycle taxi rider but the rider pleaded his innocence. He said they only engaged in a fare dispute before he left the scene.

The rider explained that he picked up the Chinese man in the Ban Mon area and dropped him off in front of the hotel. They could not agree on the transport fare and could not settle the issue because of the language barrier. The rider said they engaged in argument for a while before he decided to leave the scene.

Police questioned the Chinese tourist again until he confessed that he faked the theft story.

Officers did not reveal whether the Chinese man was punished for reporting false information to police or not. According to the law, he could face up to six months in prison, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.

The truth prompted many Thai netizens to complain about the Chinese liar, even extending the complaints to the free visa scheme for Chinese nationals.

“Free visa, only focus on quantity not quality.”

“Surprise!”

“Anything is possible in Phuket.”

“Free visa…”