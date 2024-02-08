Fare play: Chinese man fakes theft complaint after Phuket taxi fracas

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 13:17, 08 February 2024| Updated: 13:17, 08 February 2024
88 1 minute read
Photo via ThaiRath

A Chinese man filed a fake theft complaint against a Thai motorbike taxi rider with the police in the Patong area of Phuket because he was angry over the fare he was charged by the rider.

The fake Chinese victim, 38 year old Xing Jingwei, asked a local in the area to report an opportunity snatching to Patong Police Station at about 1am today. The allegedly theft reportedly took place outside the Tanawan Hotel on Phra Metta Rad in Patong sub-district, Kathu district, Phuket.

Officers rushed to the scene and met Xing waiting there. Xing told police that he hired a taxi rider to take him to the scene but the rider snatched his bag containing 20,000 baht in cash before leaving.

The motorcycle rider was reported to be riding a dark blue and black Honda Wave motorcycle with a registration plate number 1 กย 8211 Nakhon si Thammarat.

Related news

Officers managed to track down and arrest the accused motorcycle taxi rider but the rider pleaded his innocence. He said they only engaged in a fare dispute before he left the scene.

The rider explained that he picked up the Chinese man in the Ban Mon area and dropped him off in front of the hotel. They could not agree on the transport fare and could not settle the issue because of the language barrier. The rider said they engaged in argument for a while before he decided to leave the scene.

Police questioned the Chinese tourist again until he confessed that he faked the theft story.

Officers did not reveal whether the Chinese man was punished for reporting false information to police or not. According to the law, he could face up to six months in prison, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.

The truth prompted many Thai netizens to complain about the Chinese liar, even extending the complaints to the free visa scheme for Chinese nationals.

“Free visa, only focus on quantity not quality.”

“Surprise!”

“Anything is possible in Phuket.”

“Free visa…”

Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Thai activists call for ban on hazardous PFAS in textile industry

Published: 12:03, 08 February 2024

Thailand’s economy set for 3.3% growth amid global uncertainties

Published: 11:56, 08 February 2024

Mentally ill Thai man stabs woman on bus in Isaan (video)

Published: 11:47, 08 February 2024

Bangkok Gems and Jewellery Fair set to boost Thailand’s economy

Published: 11:14, 08 February 2024