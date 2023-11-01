Forgot to cook the rice: Family’s humorous response goes viral on TikTok

A family‘s humorous response to a common kitchen mishap, forgetting to cook the rice, has lit the blue-touch flame on social media. This light-hearted moment was shared on the popular social media platform, TikTok, where it has since been met with widespread admiration.

The family’s positive reaction to the situation has sparked online discussions about the importance of maintaining a positive attitude, even in the face of unexpected difficulties.

The incident occurred when the family sat down for dinner, only to discover that the rice had not been cooked. The mother, who was responsible for cooking the meal, had forgotten to press the button to cook the rice. Instead of frustration or annoyance, the family reacted with laughter and understanding.

The father and son, sitting at the dining table, responded to the mother’s embarrassed smile with their bright grins. Despite the unexpected situation, the family maintained a jovial and warm atmosphere, filled with laughter.

This incident demonstrates that even in frustrating situations, a positive attitude, patience, and understanding can make everything seem more positive and manageable.

When this short clip of the incident appeared on social media, it immediately garnered significant attention from the online community.

Netizens react

Netizens expressed their admiration and satisfaction with the way the family members treated each other, reported Sanook.

“In situations like this, a bright smile is already a win.”

“The father and son are very observant. With this kind of attention and care for each other, the family will always be filled with love.”

“The truth is, in every matter, the most important thing is our attitude towards it. Positive thinking means everything will be positive. If we think negatively, there will only be negative things.”

“I love this family a lot. This kind of hilarious incident is funny, but they still smile at each other happily.”

