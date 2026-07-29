Thai community joins search for missing Thai YouTuber, Hlun Solo

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 29, 2026, 9:46 AM
2 minutes read
Thai community joins search for missing Thai YouTuber, Hlun Solo | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ฮลุน โซโล่

A search is under way for a missing Thai YouTuber after his family said they have been unable to contact him since July 13 during a solo trip to Georgia.

Bawonthat “Hlun” Pengsuk, who runs the YouTube channel Hlun Solo, is known for travelling alone to remote destinations around the world and documenting places rarely visited by tourists.

Beyond his travel content, Hlun has also shared his personal journey from a disadvantaged family background. He previously worked in a factory before earning a scholarship to study at Chulalongkorn University, later saving enough money to pursue his goal of travelling the world.

Yesterday, July 28, Hlun’s brother appealed for public assistance through social media, saying the family had lost contact with the travel creator on July 13. According to the family, Hlun had travelled alone to Georgia to produce content for his YouTube channel.

Hlun Thai YouTuber missing
Hlun and his grandmother | Photo via Facebook/ ฮลุน โซโล่

They urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them and hoped the appeal would reach Thai residents living in the country.

Following the post, members of the Thai community in Georgia offered to help by sharing Hlun’s missing person notice and contacting local authorities to assist with the search.

Travel creator Akira “Wanchai” Wongseng also appealed for information, saying he operates tours to Georgia and would ask local partners to help locate Hlun.

Related Articles
Thai YouTuber missing in Georgia
Photo via Facebook/ ฮลุน โซโล่

Several travel bloggers and travel agencies have since shared the missing person announcement and used their local contacts in an effort to gather information.

A representative from a Thai marketing agency later contacted the Facebook page Drama-addict, saying the agency had been working with Hlun on sponsored content. She last spoke with Hlun on July 13, the same day his family said they lost contact with him.

She said Hlun had promised to deliver promotional video content for a client on July 20 but failed to do so. The agency representative also said Hlun had previously told her he planned to continue travelling to Armenia before heading to Chongqing in China after completing his trip to Georgia.

Thai man missing during trip in Georgia
Photo via Facebook/ ฮลุน โซโล่

She said she believed he may have disappeared while travelling towards Armenia. Authorities have not confirmed where contact with Hlun was lost.

The case prompted concern among Hlun’s followers, many of whom noted that he often travelled alone to isolated areas and was known for placing trust in people he met during his journeys.

Others expressed hope that he had simply travelled to an area without mobile phone or internet coverage and would soon make contact with his family.

Hlun Solo Thai YouTuber
Photo via Facebook/ ฮลุน โซโล่

Latest Thailand News
Thai AirAsia Suvarnabhumi routes paused amid fuel cost hit | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai AirAsia Suvarnabhumi routes paused amid fuel cost hit

13 seconds ago
Thai community joins search for missing Thai YouTuber, Hlun Solo | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai community joins search for missing Thai YouTuber, Hlun Solo

28 minutes ago
Mall blast, blackouts and evacuations mark Japan&#8217;s Kyushu quake | Thaiger News

Mall blast, blackouts and evacuations mark Japan’s Kyushu quake

35 minutes ago
Man filmed slapping crying four year old girl twice in Phayao | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Man filmed slapping crying four year old girl twice in Phayao

17 hours ago
Bangkok checkpoint uncovers five undocumented Myanmar migrants | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok checkpoint uncovers five undocumented Myanmar migrants

18 hours ago
Chinese burglary suspects fly back into Thailand, arrested at airport | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Chinese burglary suspects fly back into Thailand, arrested at airport

19 hours ago
Police identify new leads in former Thai tennis player case | Thaiger Pattaya News

Police identify new leads in former Thai tennis player case

20 hours ago
Van crashes into four vehicles, injures six foreign tourists in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Van crashes into four vehicles, injures six foreign tourists in Pattaya

20 hours ago
Qatari tourist faces visa revocation after Hua Hin assault | Thaiger Crime News

Qatari tourist faces visa revocation after Hua Hin assault

23 hours ago
Four foreign tourists arrested with cannabis at Phuket Airport | Thaiger Crime News

Four foreign tourists arrested with cannabis at Phuket Airport

24 hours ago
Indian tourists rescued from alleged Pakistani ransom gang | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourists rescued from alleged Pakistani ransom gang

1 day ago
Foreign man assaults Hua Hin locals, including woman on wheelchair | Thaiger Hua Hin News

Foreign man assaults Hua Hin locals, including woman on wheelchair

2 days ago
GMMTV apologises after fan, staff clash at festival, backlash continues | Thaiger Thailand News

GMMTV apologises after fan, staff clash at festival, backlash continues

2 days ago
Italian influencer makes humorous food apology after BTS dispute | Thaiger Bangkok News

Italian influencer makes humorous food apology after BTS dispute

2 days ago
Chiang Mai HIV cases reach 23,900 as infections continue rising | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai HIV cases reach 23,900 as infections continue rising

2 days ago
Leadership in the AI era: six lessons from BTS Group executive | Thaiger Business News

Leadership in the AI era: six lessons from BTS Group executive

2 days ago
Tyson Fury kisses Wach, then stops him, in the Pattaya fight nobody could watch | Thaiger Pattaya News

Tyson Fury kisses Wach, then stops him, in the Pattaya fight nobody could watch

2 days ago
Pattaya maid alleges neighbour threatened her with deadly beating | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya maid alleges neighbour threatened her with deadly beating

2 days ago
One of Pattaya&#8217;s largest gated-community plots just came up at over 20% below market price | Thaiger Property

One of Pattaya’s largest gated-community plots just came up at over 20% below market price

2 days ago
Visa overstay uncovered after South Korean man directs traffic in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Visa overstay uncovered after South Korean man directs traffic in Bangkok

2 days ago
Former Thailand national tennis player found dead in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Former Thailand national tennis player found dead in Pattaya

2 days ago
Thai parents seek help, says daughter unknowingly traffics crystal meth to Japan | Thaiger Crime News

Thai parents seek help, says daughter unknowingly traffics crystal meth to Japan

2 days ago
Govt denies compensation to rocket-hit station, year after deaths | Thaiger Politics News

Govt denies compensation to rocket-hit station, year after deaths

2 days ago
4 Pattaya transwomen deny assault, theft of Australian man | Thaiger Pattaya News

4 Pattaya transwomen deny assault, theft of Australian man

2 days ago
Dead dugong found with both tusks removed in Krabi | Thaiger South Thailand News

Dead dugong found with both tusks removed in Krabi

3 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 29, 2026, 9:46 AM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.