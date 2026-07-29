Thai community joins search for missing Thai YouTuber, Hlun Solo

A search is under way for a missing Thai YouTuber after his family said they have been unable to contact him since July 13 during a solo trip to Georgia.

Bawonthat “Hlun” Pengsuk, who runs the YouTube channel Hlun Solo, is known for travelling alone to remote destinations around the world and documenting places rarely visited by tourists.

Beyond his travel content, Hlun has also shared his personal journey from a disadvantaged family background. He previously worked in a factory before earning a scholarship to study at Chulalongkorn University, later saving enough money to pursue his goal of travelling the world.

Yesterday, July 28, Hlun’s brother appealed for public assistance through social media, saying the family had lost contact with the travel creator on July 13. According to the family, Hlun had travelled alone to Georgia to produce content for his YouTube channel.

They urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them and hoped the appeal would reach Thai residents living in the country.

Following the post, members of the Thai community in Georgia offered to help by sharing Hlun’s missing person notice and contacting local authorities to assist with the search.

Travel creator Akira “Wanchai” Wongseng also appealed for information, saying he operates tours to Georgia and would ask local partners to help locate Hlun.

Several travel bloggers and travel agencies have since shared the missing person announcement and used their local contacts in an effort to gather information.

A representative from a Thai marketing agency later contacted the Facebook page Drama-addict, saying the agency had been working with Hlun on sponsored content. She last spoke with Hlun on July 13, the same day his family said they lost contact with him.

She said Hlun had promised to deliver promotional video content for a client on July 20 but failed to do so. The agency representative also said Hlun had previously told her he planned to continue travelling to Armenia before heading to Chongqing in China after completing his trip to Georgia.

She said she believed he may have disappeared while travelling towards Armenia. Authorities have not confirmed where contact with Hlun was lost.

The case prompted concern among Hlun’s followers, many of whom noted that he often travelled alone to isolated areas and was known for placing trust in people he met during his journeys.

Others expressed hope that he had simply travelled to an area without mobile phone or internet coverage and would soon make contact with his family.