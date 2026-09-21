Family of Korat woman killed in Taiwan seek help bringing her ashes home

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 21, 2026, 5:42 PM
1 minute read
Family of Korat woman killed in Taiwan seek help bringing her ashes home | Thaiger

The family of a Thai woman found dead in a freezer in Taiwan have asked the Thai government to help bring her ashes and belongings home, and to tell them whether they can seek compensation from the man accused of killing her.

The 36-year-old, from Phimai district in Nakhon Ratchasima and known to her family as Jeans, was found in a suitcase inside a freezer at her boyfriend’s workplace in Taichung early on Saturday, Taiwanese police said.

Her 43-year-old Taiwanese boyfriend, identified only by his surname Wu, was arrested late on Friday. Police say he told them he strangled her after she asked to end their relationship. A Taichung court has approved his detention.

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Phimai district chief Siwasek Sinthoram said on Monday the district was working with her relatives. Because the death occurred abroad, Thailand’s trade and economic office in Taipei would coordinate any claim for damages, he said. The provincial justice office would also assist the family, who have limited means, as she had lost both parents.

Her cousin said Jeans was an only child who had spent about 10 years working abroad before returning to Thailand roughly a year ago and settling in Bangkok. She had a boyfriend in South Korea, and the family had no idea she had gone to Taiwan.

They lost contact with her on 2 September, the day Taiwanese police say she arrived in Taipei. She normally replied within two days and was constantly on social media, the cousin said, so the silence was unusual.

Assuming she was in South Korea, relatives asked contacts there to help look for her. They learned she had died in Taiwan only when a local official came to the house to tell them.

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The cousin said Jeans had savings in gold, cash and designer goods in both Bangkok and Taiwan. The family plan to visit the Department of Consular Affairs to ask how to recover her belongings and pursue compensation.

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 21, 2026, 5:42 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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