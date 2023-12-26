Family of 4 rescued after 13 hours in flood in southern Thailand

Photo via Facebook/ Angles Keef and Sameedah Kama-nging

A family of four members took to social media to plead for help after spending 13 hours in a flood at their home in the southern province of Narathiwas, and they were safely rescued by authorities.

A Facebook user, Angles Keef, shared a picture of her family members submerged in chest-high floodwaters yesterday, December 25. She sought assistance in the caption saying…

“We have been in the floodwater for over 13 hours since last night (December 24). We are both cold and hungry. Please help us. Any department, please come to us. House number 175/1 Baan Bangota Pulasmeelae, Moo 2, Bangosato district, Natathiwas province. #FourPeopleAndOneCat We could no longer stand like this.”

Netizens encouraged the family in the comments section and helped them seek help from various departments. Thai media agencies also spread their story until rescue arrived at their home.

The four members of the family are reported to be two women, a man, a young boy and a cat. Two of the family were elderly.

Nearly five hours later, another Facebook user updated the situation, saying the family had been rescued and four of them were safe. However, the little cat named Sugar drowned in the flood.

Following heavy rains from December 22 to 25, the Deep South provinces of Thailand are suffering an extensive flood with over 35,000 acres of land under water. More than 20,000 people or 9,558 families were affected by the floods according to GISTDA. Fortunately, there are no reports of deaths or injuries.

Authorities are gradually evacuating residents from the flooded areas. However, four people are reported missing in the Rueso district of Narathiwas province, including an 89 year old Thai woman named Khortoyoh, a 63 year old woman named Ar-aeso, an eight year old boy named Nasueha, and a two year old boy named Muhammadnabas.

Locals told the media that this was the worst flood in their lives. The flood had never been this high. Most people evacuated their homes to safer ground, while others were stuck in the floodwaters, waiting on rooftops for help.