Family of 3 and pet dog flees Ford SUV before blaze destroys vehicle

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 30, 2026, 11:46 AM
1 minute read
Family of 3 and pet dog flees Ford SUV before blaze destroys vehicle
Photo via MKhaoSod

A family of three and their pet dog escaped unharmed after their Ford SUV caught fire on Phetchakasem Road in Phetchaburi in the early hours of October 30. The vehicle was destroyed in the blaze, and police are investigating its cause.

KhaoSod reported that the fire broke out at around 12.10am while the SUV was travelling between kilometre markers 156 and 157 in Rai Som subdistrict, Mueang district.

The vehicle was registered in Ratchaburi province and driven by a man identified as Thanonchai. He told police that he was travelling with his family and their dog to their home in Pak Tho district, Ratchaburi, after a holiday in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan.

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Car fire Phetchaburi road
Photo via MKhaoSod

As they reached the scene, Thanonchai noticed sparks coming from the engine compartment and immediately got out of the vehicle with his family and their dog. The fire broke out shortly afterwards, prompting him to contact police.

Thanonchai said the vehicle ran exclusively on petrol and had not been fitted with any additional engine system or an LPG gas system. He said he could not determine what caused the fire.

According to KhaoSod, the SUV was completely damaged, leaving only metal parts. Thanonchai reportedly said he was devastated by the loss and that the remaining metal was all he could sell.

The vehicle had not yet been removed from the scene as the investigation into the cause of the fire continued.

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Family escapes car fire
Photo via MKhaoSod

There were no reports of other vehicles or motorists being affected by the blaze. It was also unclear whether the damaged SUV obstructed any traffic lanes.

A similar incident occurred in Phuket in July, when a black Ford SUV caught fire. The foreign driver managed to escape and told the media that the blaze started in the engine compartment before heavily damaging the vehicle.

In another serious vehicle fire on October 10, five road workers were killed and three others seriously injured after a fire broke out in their truck. The cause of that blaze also remains under investigation.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 30, 2026, 11:46 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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