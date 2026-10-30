Family of 3 and pet dog flees Ford SUV before blaze destroys vehicle

A family of three and their pet dog escaped unharmed after their Ford SUV caught fire on Phetchakasem Road in Phetchaburi in the early hours of October 30. The vehicle was destroyed in the blaze, and police are investigating its cause.

KhaoSod reported that the fire broke out at around 12.10am while the SUV was travelling between kilometre markers 156 and 157 in Rai Som subdistrict, Mueang district.

The vehicle was registered in Ratchaburi province and driven by a man identified as Thanonchai. He told police that he was travelling with his family and their dog to their home in Pak Tho district, Ratchaburi, after a holiday in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan.

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As they reached the scene, Thanonchai noticed sparks coming from the engine compartment and immediately got out of the vehicle with his family and their dog. The fire broke out shortly afterwards, prompting him to contact police.

Thanonchai said the vehicle ran exclusively on petrol and had not been fitted with any additional engine system or an LPG gas system. He said he could not determine what caused the fire.

According to KhaoSod, the SUV was completely damaged, leaving only metal parts. Thanonchai reportedly said he was devastated by the loss and that the remaining metal was all he could sell.

The vehicle had not yet been removed from the scene as the investigation into the cause of the fire continued.

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There were no reports of other vehicles or motorists being affected by the blaze. It was also unclear whether the damaged SUV obstructed any traffic lanes.

A similar incident occurred in Phuket in July, when a black Ford SUV caught fire. The foreign driver managed to escape and told the media that the blaze started in the engine compartment before heavily damaging the vehicle.

In another serious vehicle fire on October 10, five road workers were killed and three others seriously injured after a fire broke out in their truck. The cause of that blaze also remains under investigation.

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