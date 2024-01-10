Family bloodbath in Nong Ruea: Stepson shoots family over marital dispute

A brutal domestic dispute in Nong Ruea, Maha Sarakham, yesterday, resulted in five severely injured family members. The family’s stepson, 37 years old Piyanat, allegedly attacked his wife, father-in-law, mother-in-law, and aunt with an air rifle, after his request for an additional wife was denied.

The conflict reportedly began after Piyanat and his 39 year old wife, Yupawadee, had disagreed over ending their marriage. Piyanat, who already had another woman in his life, had been living separately from his wife over the past couple of months.

Tensions escalated when Piyanat came home drunk and demanded to stay at the marital home. Piyanat allegedly opened fire on his family when access to the house was refused, injuring all present.

The injured, including Piyanat himself who had been stabbed in the head during the melee, were taken to Nong Ruea hospital before being transferred to Maha Sarakham Hospital for further treatment. The extent of the injuries varied, with Yuphawadee and Piyanat’s aunt being the most critically injured, both of whom were awaiting surgery at the time of reporting.

Upon investigation, police found a modified long air rifle, believed to be the weapon used in the attack and a knife at the scene. The house was left in a state of disarray, with shattered windows and pools of dried blood.

Piyanat’s father, 61 year old Preecha, expressed his shock and disappointment at his son’s actions. He revealed that Piyanat and Yuphawadee had been experiencing marital difficulties due to financial pressures. He also questioned how his son intended to support six children, three from each relationship if he were to have a second wife.

Preecha recalled hearing a commotion from his nearby home before discovering the injured family members. He described the scene as a bloodbath with Piyanat lying unconscious and the other family members injured.

The incident rocked the local community, with neighbours recounting how they were too afraid to intervene, fearing they might also be attacked. Local officials are now working to ensure the safety and well-being of all involved, while the police continue their investigation.

The authorities are yet to press charges, as the severity of the injuries has prevented them from taking statements. They are waiting for the victims to recover before proceeding with the investigation, reported KhaoSod.