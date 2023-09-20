Fake police officer’s bid to free pal foiled by real police in Chon Buri

Photo via Facebook/ พระจันทร์ ลายกระต่าย V3

Officers at Samet Police Station in Chon Buri province arrested a fake police officer who tried to trick genuine law enforcement officers into releasing his friend from jail.

Police officer Chingchai Pauboon told Channel 3 that a 59 year old Thai man, named Prasit, came to the station in a police uniform on Sunday, September 17. He claimed to be a police lieutenant general and demanded that Chingchai release his friend, Traikhun, from prison.

Chingchai revealed that Traikhun had been arrested for drunk driving and was temporarily detained at the police station that night.

During the discussion with Prasit, Chingchai checked the list of names in the Royal Thai Police (RTP) system but Prasit’s name failed to appear on the list. Chingchai then asked to see Prasit’s ID card but he refused and pretended to talk on the phone.

Chingchai recorded the conversation between him and Prasit that night and shared it with the media. In the video, the two discussed…

Prasit: “I came from RTP headquarters. Why do I have to come here to order you all to let him (Traikhun) go? It is not a serious case at all. It is not drugs or anything like that. It is just drunk driving.”

Chingchai: “Where are you from again?”

Prasit: “The RTP office.”

Chingchai: “Sorry to ask, but are you retired?”

Prasit: “Yes, I will retire at the end of this year.”

Chingchai: “Can I see your police card?”

Prasit: “Card? OK, sure.”

The video shows Prasit pretending to make a phone call and attempting to leave the police station. Due to his suspicious actions, the real police officers detained him. Eventually, Prasit admitted that he was not a police officer.

He confessed that he worked as a freelancer and took on various jobs as needed. He had a desire to be a police officer, so he purchased a police uniform from an online store. He did not anticipate that the officers at Samet Police Station would dare to verify his identity. He had expected that they would be surprised to see someone impersonating a high-ranking police officer, and would release his friend.

Prasit could face a sentence of up to one year in prison, a fine of up to 2,000 baht, or both, for violating Section 146 of the Criminal Law.

