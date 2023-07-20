Thai tragedy: Fake cops’ brutal attack claims a life

Image courtesy of Khao Sod Online

A Thai man lost his life in a brutal targeted attack by two fake cops. The victim, aged 52, was killed at his home after being shot four times. The crime happened in Phetchabun province around 6.30pm, on July 19.

Saichon Pumpuang, the investigative officer from Dong Khoi Police Station in Phetchabun province, promptly received the news of a male victim shot dead at his residence situated in Chon Daen district. The official coordinated with medical personnel from the Chon Daen hospital and, along with the Ruamkatanyu Foundation rescue team, promptly arrived at the crime scene.

On their arrival, they discovered the deceased in a wooden house built on high pillars, sitting slumped against a door with gunshot wounds to the face, right arm and abdomen. The investigative team managed to locate a bullet casing that became crucial evidence for their ongoing inquiry.

Neighbours adjacent to the murder scene recounted chilling tales of the crime. According to them, while they were mowing their front lawns, two men were seen approaching in a pickup truck. The fake cops searched for the victim and led him behind the house. Moments later, shouts claiming to be police officers conducting a urine test were heard. The victim, however, asked to use the bathroom first. Shortly after, four gunshots were fired followed by the two men sprinting back to their vehicle before speeding away.

The homeowner, an elderly woman, claimed that the deceased made a living by selling ice in the local market and was not related to her. They were simply acquainted due to the victim’s occasional visits to deliver food and groceries out of sympathy for her old age and poverty. The victim had recently brought the elderly woman food before his life tragically ended. She confessed to being unaware of the identity of the gunman or the cause of the incident.

Subsequently, authorities transported the deceased for autopsy and expedited the investigation to bring the assailants to justice, reports KhaoSod Online.