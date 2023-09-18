Funeral fumble: Factory worker’s sacking to attend grandmother’s funeral sparks public outcry

Photo by Etienne Girardet on Unsplash

A factory worker in Pak Thong Chai, Nakhon Ratchasima, was abruptly dismissed after requesting leave to attend his grandmother’s funeral, sparking widespread social criticism. The incident was revealed through a conversation shared on the Line application, where the worker asked his supervisor for two days off.

The supervisor’s response of “feel free” was understood as a granting of permission to go to his grandmother’s funeral but the worker was later informed of his dismissal via a phone call from an official regardless of labour rights. This led to the worker sharing the conversation and his story on social media, sparking a wave of criticism.

On September 18, Nisai Sukra, from the Nakhon Ratchasima Labour Protection and Welfare Office, confirmed knowledge of the incident from various media sources. He had ordered labour inspection officials to visit the factory in Pak Thong Chai, Nakhon Ratchasima, to meet with administrators and human resources officers to clarify the facts of the situation. It was understood that the worker was currently in a monkhood and had not yet returned to work.

A preliminary understanding revealed that the worker had been employed for only one month, and was provided by a subcontracting company.

It was unclear who the worker had contacted to request leave, and who had decided to terminate his employment. Regardless, of whether it’s a factory or a subcontracting company, they must comply with the Labour Ministry‘s regulations. These state that an employee has the right to take necessary personal leave for no less than three working days per year, and the employer must pay the employee for these leave days, not exceeding three regular working days per year.

Follow us on :













In related news, a worker from Khon Kaen was found dead in the bathroom of a labour camp in Samut Prakan. For more on the story click HERE.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.