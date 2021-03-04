Facebook removes “information-influencing” pages linked to Thai military | Thaiger

Thailand
Facebook removes “information-influencing” pages linked to Thai military
Facebook has confirmed the removal of 185 accounts run by the Thai military and allegedly involved in information-influencing. The social media giant says the accounts were deleted for engaging in what it calls, “coordinated inauthentic behaviour”. In total, 77 accounts, 72 pages, and 18 groups have been removed from the platform, in addition to 18 Instagram accounts. It’s the first time Facebook has taken such action against accounts linked to the Thai government.
The accounts were associated with the Thai military and were targeting people in the southern provinces, Facebook said its regular report on coordinated inauthentic behavior. The south of the country has been the scene of decades-long conflict, with insurgent groups in the majority-Muslim, Malay-speaking region calling for independence. To date, around 7,000 people have died in the ongoing struggle.
Facebook says the deleted accounts were most active last year and used both fake and real accounts to manage pages and groups, both openly military pages and pages that hid their links to the military. Some of the fake profiles pretended to be people from the southern provinces.
The report mentioned a post by the now-removed account named “comprehending the operation” in Thai. The page posted the logo for Amnesty International Thailand and wrote “The NGO never cares about ordinary citizens because they have no role in society. Normal people are not famous. Any case is not big news. They are not worth the investment of foreigners so they will not do anything to help. This is why we don’t see anything from the NGO.”
On another now-removed account, named “truth about my home Pattani” in Thai, a post said “Muslim leader declares southern border is a peace zone. The southern separatists started a movement by spreading the idea that Thailand is under control by different believers so that people would come and fight for their religion. This was declared that the action clearly violates Islam faith.”
When contacted by Reuters, the military had no comment on the removal of the Facebook accounts, with a spokesman saying the organisation does not comment outside of official press conferences.
The head of Cybersecurity Policy at Facebook, Nathaniel Gleicher, has confirmed the reasons behind the platform’s decision.
“This is the first time that we’ve attributed one of our takedowns to links to the Thai military. We found clear links between this operation and the Internal Security Operations Command. We can see that all of these accounts and groups are tied together as part of this operation.”
He adds that the accounts had spent around US$350 on advertising on both Facebook and Instagram. One or more of the pages had about 700,000 followers and at least one of the groups had 100,000 members. Gleicher says the accounts were removed because of their misleading behaviour and not because of the content being posted. The content included support for the military and the monarchy, with allegations of violence and criticism of insurgent groups in the south.
It’s not the first time accounts linked to the Thai military have been removed by a social media platform. In October, Twitter removed 926 accounts it says had links to the army and posted pro-military and pro-government content. The Thai army has denied any involvement with the accounts in question. In November, Twitter also suspended an account posting pro-monarchy content that was found to have links to the palace and to thousands of other accounts posting similar content.
To read the February 2021 Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior Report, click HERE.
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Bangkok
North expansion project at Suvarnabhumi will go ahead – Transport Minister
The Transport Minister says expansion plans at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport will go ahead and will include the contentious North expansion project. Saksayam Chidchob’s announcement appears to disregard a recommendation from the National Anti-Corruption Commission, who have previously stated that any expansion should be in line with a proposal from the National Economic and Social Development Council. That proposal suggested the North expansion project should only go ahead once the East, West, and South expansion schemes are finished. Opponents of the North project say it will do little to relieve congestion at the airport and have been campaigning for a new southern terminal instead.
Saksayam says the expansion projects, when coupled with the Satellite 1 passenger terminal, expected to be completed next year, will increase the airport’s annual handling capacity to 120 million passengers. The passenger terminal will have the capacity to handle 15 million passengers a year, while each of the 3 expansion schemes will accommodate 20 million each, taking total airport capacity to 120 million. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Suvarnabhumi’s annual capacity of 45 million was regularly exceeded.
The minister says the airport’s operator is waiting for the input of international aviation bodies such as the International Air Transport Association and the International Civil Aviation Organisation. It will then forward all information to the National Economic and Social Development Council, who will determine which expansion projects will go ahead.
“The cabinet didn’t instruct the ministry to follow the NACC’s recommendation and the ministry explained its plan of becoming the aviation gateway and servicing 200 million passengers per year. The AoT was ready to invest in the 3 expansion schemes as well as the North Expansion.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Transport
Thai Airways challenging claims of over US$7 billion from leasing companies and Rolls Royce
Thai Airways is questioning claims from the lessors of some of its aircraft and Rolls-Royce, who service some of their aircraft engines. The airline is currently in the middle of lengthy bankruptcy proceedings as the court wades through thousands of creditor claims.
The lessor and maintenance claims total over $US$7 billion. Thai Airways says that it’s not liable for the payments as they relate to expenses after it went into bankruptcy proceedings and therefore is afforded protection from the Bangkok Court. According to Bangkok Post, the national airline is challenging US$6.3 billion claimed by 48 aircraft leasing companies and another 33 billion baht Rolls-Royce claims it is owed for jet engine maintenance services.
Neither the airline or any of the leasing or maintenance companies have offered comments to the story. The national carrier submitted its debt restructure plan to the Thai bankruptcy court on March 2.
The disputed amounts total more than half of Thai Airways’ total debt liability, some 410 billion baht. Unless the airline is able to reach some sort of agreement with the leasing companies or Rolls Royce, it is likely that the airline will be formally declared bankrupt, even if the court accepts the airlines’ remainder of the recovery plan. Even to get to the middle of 2021, Thai Airways will need to find 30 billion baht just to get its fleet back into the skies and to resume a revised flight schedule.
The airline also has to pay a one-time severance fee for employee that accepted early retirement and voluntary redundancies. The airline says it will also require the injection of an additional 50 billion baht over the next 24 months. It is hoping to access these funds through a new round of share offerings or borrowings – both a difficult prospect given Thai Airways’ decade-long string of losses, along with the current world economy.
Airline pundits are saying that, what they know of the recovery plan, it still fails to address much of the national airlines’ top-heavy management and old fleet. They also worry about a failure to renegotiate lease payments on much of the existing fleet and the future actions of the lessors.
Thai Airways another record loss of US$4.7 billion in 2020 after grounding its fleet due to Thailand, and the world’s, border closures in response to the Covid pandemic. Thai Airways shares were suspended from trading in February. Thai Airways shares fell 54% last year.
In the meantime much of its fleet gathers dust, and black mould, racked up in rows at Suvarnabhumi Airport, a sad state for the once proud national carrier for Thailand.
Creditors are expected to vote on the plan by May 12.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Business
Civil Aviation Authority to consider airlines’ requests to ease some Covid measures
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has singled out 8 Thai airlines it still has faith in and believes will stay afloat. The CAAT says that without the Covid-19 crisis, none of the carriers risked going bankrupt and the tough financial situation they find themselves in is solely due to the pandemic.
The Bangkok Post reports that the 8 airlines, which are all registered in the Kingdom, are Thai Airways, Thai Smile, Nok Air, AirAsia X, VietJet Air, Thai Lion Air, Asia Atlantic Airlines and City Airways. The CAAT has met with the airlines, who have requested the easing of 4 regulations in order to help them survive the financial crisis. Suttipong Kongpool from the CAAT says the authority has agreed to consider the requests.
One of the rules the airlines want dropped is the stipulation that shuttle buses taking passengers to and from aircraft can only have a maximum of 70% occupancy. The airlines say the rule is impossible to adhere to, given that there are not enough buses available. They also want an extension to the short-term permission that allows them to modify passenger planes to accommodate cargo. That permission is set to expire at the end of this month, but the airlines are calling for an extension of 3 months.
Carriers are also currently required to give 4 weeks’ notice if they need to cancel a scheduled flight. They are asking to have the notification period reduced to 2 weeks, pointing out that passengers are waiting until nearly the last minute to book flights.
Suttipong says the airlines have also asked that international arrivals be allowed to connect freely to domestic flights. However, he says that request would have to be approved by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
UPDATE: Phuket’s tourism ‘sandbox’ plan gets approved by CESA
Man shot after crashing into police cars and firing shots at officers in Chon Buri
Thailand News Today | More vaccine options for Thailand, the world’s oldest cat? | March 26
Pattaya rounding up the homeless ahead of this weekend’s Pattaya Colorful event
Cannabis may ease lung inflammation from Covid-19, study says
134 new Covid cases, 6 imported- Covid-19 Update
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
Vaccinated visitors still required to undergo quarantine for 10 days from April 1
Roadside bomb explodes in Yala, injuring policeman and volunteer
Bangkok’s famous airplane graveyard catches fire
Thailand’s richest man buys Pattaya hotel, expects tourism will rebound
Hundreds of Burmese refugees flee to Thailand, risking arrest and deportation
TAT New York office to host a virtual Songkran from Chiang Mai
First death after Covid-19 vaccine reported in Thailand, death not linked to vaccine, health official says
Japan kicks off Olympic torch relay, Thailand launches “Flag of Nation” relay
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
33 people injured and 5 arrested in last night’s protests near the Grand Palace in Bangkok
Expats should stand with the Thais during the pro-democracy movement – OPINION
Thai Airways challenging claims of over US$7 billion from leasing companies and Rolls Royce
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
Casting a critical eye on English-language press in Thailand -OPINION
Roadside bomb explodes in Yala, injuring policeman and volunteer
Thai government ditches water fights for Songkran – back to basics for 2021
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
Thailand News Today | More vaccine options for Thailand, the world’s oldest cat? | March 26
Wesley Halbach remains in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam, chasing donations – UPDATE
Man arrested for allegedly harassing PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s daughters
Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand condemns shooting of reporters at Bangkok protest
Phuket and Koh Samui request bulk deliveries of AstraZeneca Covid vaccines
Accelerated vaccination plan for Phuket, Koh Samui recommended by tourism sector
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
-
Thai Life4 days ago
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
-
Insurgency13 hours ago
Roadside bomb explodes in Yala, injuring policeman and volunteer
-
Thailand12 hours ago
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
-
Crime1 day ago
Man arrested for allegedly harassing PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s daughters
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand condemns shooting of reporters at Bangkok protest
-
Phuket1 day ago
Accelerated vaccination plan for Phuket, Koh Samui recommended by tourism sector
-
Koh Samui4 days ago
Phuket and Koh Samui request bulk deliveries of AstraZeneca Covid vaccines
-
Crime4 days ago
Man falls asleep while allegedly robbing a home in Phetchabun – VIDEO
Keith
Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 10:34 am
Why no reporting of the massacre of unarmed protestors in Myanmar
Dominique
Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 8:47 pm
At least one “good” deed coming from the Zuckerberg empire.
koh hok
Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 11:28 pm
But FB doesn’t delete the violent messages from Israeli ministry .FB deletes any Palestinian message that Israel thinks unacceptable .
Now Thai news media doesn’t know and doesn’t want to know