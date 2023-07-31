Fireworks investigation: Extra tonne discovered near Thai explosion site, increasing fears

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

In a shocking event, officials uncovered an additional one tonne of fireworks hidden in a building just 150 metres away from a previous explosion site that took the lives of twelve people. The find, which has left local residents in fear of repeat incidents, marked a dramatic expansion of an ongoing fireworks investigation inquiry that had already resulted in yesterday’s arrest of homeowner and business operator, Sompong Nakul.

The fireworks investigation took place yesterday, using keys provided by Sompong’s relatives who manage the store and residence, as his family was vacationing in another province. Two major sites were investigated, including a two-storey commercial building – composed of two conjoined rooms – and another single-storey commercial building consisting of two adjacent rooms. The fireworks investigation findings suggested that Sompong, owner of the exploded fireworks warehouse in the Muno Market, did not have insurance notwithstanding an estimated 290 residences affected by the incident. Sompong ran an agricultural supply store, where 144 cardboard boxes were found with 20 sacks containing a sugar-like substance were discovered. Upon inspection, these were found to contain fireworks and silver bamboo wicks, weighing around one tonne, reported KhaoSod.

In addition, officials examined another three-room, two-story commercial building lacking clear address details. Facing a crossroads opposite a shop, it contained four rooms each leased by four cohabiting partners. Inside the shop that retailed fishing tackle and equipment, more fireworks were found nestled inside cardboard boxes. To further their investigation, officials confiscated the boxes and utilised military vehicles to remove and store them within the Galyani Vadhana Camp premises. This newly discovered stash of fireworks at Sompong’s business has sent shockwaves through the local community due to its proximity – a mere 150 metres – to the original explosion site. Should another detonation occur, it could cause even more serious damage to residential houses and businesses within the vicinity. Moreover, most of these homes and businesses are already suffering from the aftermath of the previous warehouse explosion and are awaiting assistance from the government.