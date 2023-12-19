Visitors to explore the depths of heroism in Thailand’s Tham Luang Cave

Photo courtesy of The Nation

A handful of thrill-seeking visitors now have the golden ticket to explore the hidden depths of chambers 2 and 3 in Tham Luang Cave, nestled within Chiang Rai province.

Renowned for the sensational 2018 Wild Boar football team rescue, this daring escapade promises an unforgettable journey into the heart of heroism.

Registration kicked off on December 15, granting access to the cave on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, both in the morning and afternoon. Pioneering visitors will embark on a two-to-four-hour expedition along the challenging 700-metre route, navigating stalactites, rocks, and holes that once posed a formidable challenge to rescuers.

For a fee of 950 baht, Thai adventurers can plunge into the adventure, while foreign thrill-seekers pay a slightly steeper 1,500 baht. It’s a small price to pay for an experience etched in the annals of bravery. Notably, fees for equipment and accident insurance aren’t included in the package.

Prospective explorers must register at least 15 days in advance, with the national park evaluating weather conditions and notifying applicants within seven days. Eligible tourists, armed with ID cards and proof of registration, must present themselves on arrival, while those who haven’t pre-registered face a regretful exclusion from chambers 2 and 3, reported The Nation.

For those itching to join this extraordinary expedition, registrations are open online. Visit Tham Luang–Khun Nam Nang Non National Park’s Facebook page or Protected Areas Regional Office 15 (Chiang Rai) website for the adrenaline-pumping details.

Recall the world’s collective breath-holding during the 17-day Wild Boar rescue saga, where Chamber 1 served as the nerve centre for the daring international mission led by former Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osotthanakorn and the heroic Thai Navy Seals. The Wild Boars, now global icons, continue to captivate audiences through films and documentaries recounting their astonishing ordeal.

Follow us on :













Read the original story HERE.

In related news, The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is progressing well with the Den Chai-Chiang Rai-Chiang Khong double-track railway project, a 323.1-kilometre initiative set to be operational by 2028. Read more about this story HERE.