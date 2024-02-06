Excavation work safety on Pattaya Third Road sparks concern

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 15:41, 06 February 2024| Updated: 15:41, 06 February 2024
63 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Residents and commuters traversing Pattaya Third Road are in a state of unease, particularly at Soi Chalermprakiat 25, where ongoing road excavation has plunged the area into darkness, raising alarming safety concerns.

The absence of essential safety precautions such as warning signs and adequate lighting has turned the construction site into a breeding ground for accidents, endangering both drivers and pedestrians alike.

The excavation work, carried out without meeting necessary safety standards, has contributed to a spate of accidents, leaving residents and commuters on edge. Critics lambast the city management for its failure to enforce safety regulations, with public outcry mounting for immediate action to rectify the situation.

Of particular concern is the limited space for vehicles, leading to congestion and bottlenecks. With only one usable lane, the opposite side of the road has been transformed into an ad hoc parking area, exacerbating traffic woes. The influx of vehicles navigating through the area underscores a fundamental flaw in the overall traffic management system.

Related news

Residents and concerned citizens are urging Pattaya city administrators to swiftly address these safety concerns, reported Pattaya Mail.

They demand the implementation of proper safety measures, including warning signs, adequate lighting, and adherence to established construction safety standards. The hope is that these measures will mitigate risks and create a safer environment for all road users.

If the issues persist, the public will not hesitate to escalate the matter until a resolution is reached.

In related news, the Machanu Roundabout, where Jomtien Second Road meets the path to Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, has turned into a perilous zone, prompting residents to demand swift intervention. The pedestrian crossing signs, seemingly innocuous, are placed at a precarious height of only 160 centimetres.

Tourists, oblivious to the looming hazard, find themselves colliding with these signs, resulting in a string of head injuries. Some unfortunate ones have faced hospitalisation, their wounds demanding stitches.

Pattaya NewsThailand NewsTransport News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Fatal wrong-way crash on Nonthaburi bridge claims life

Published: 15:28, 06 February 2024

From hardship to billionaire: Rise of martial arts star Chatri Sityodtong

Published: 15:25, 06 February 2024

Khon Kaen restaurant worker fatally crushed by malfunctioning lift

Published: 15:18, 06 February 2024

New year’s feast or fin-ite: WildAid uncovers Thai waters’ shark crisis

Published: 15:06, 06 February 2024