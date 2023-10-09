Ex-Transport Minister arrested over corruption allegations

Photo: by Khaosod.

Former Minister of Transport and Pattaya Mayor Itthipol Khunpluem was detained upon his return from Cambodia, a development that has drawn significant attention.

The Thai Immigration Police acted swiftly, taking Itthipol into custody in connection with a high-profile corruption case currently under investigation by the Corruption Case Office Two of Rayong Province. This case stems from a judicial order issued by the Rayong Provincial Corruption and Misbehaviour Court, and it alleges various instances of misconduct during Itthipol’s tenure as the Mayor of Pattaya City.

The specific allegation at the heart of this case pertains to the purportedly illegal issuance of a construction permit back in 2008. Itthipol is accused of granting this permit to a company, enabling them to undertake the development of the Waterfront project in Pattaya, Chon Buri.

It is important to note that Itthipol had managed to elude the legal process for some time, even after being summoned to appear in court.

Faced with his continued absence from proceedings, the complainant felt compelled to petition the court for the issuance of an arrest warrant. However, the urgency of this matter was further underscored by the fact that the case is on the verge of reaching its statute of limitations, which was scheduled to expire on September 10.

Remarkably, Itthipol had successfully fled the country before the execution of the arrest warrant. However, his escape came to an abrupt end today when officials from the Immigration Police, stationed at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan, apprehended him upon his arrival from Phnom Penh, Cambodia, via flight KR701. The aircraft touched down on Thai soil at 10am.

Following the detention, the relevant authorities immediately began the process of documenting the event. Subsequently, preparations are underway for the transfer of Itthipol to the Corruption Case Office Two in Rayong Province.

Follow us on :













This detention marks a significant development in a case that has garnered widespread attention and has important implications for future legal proceedings involving the former Minister of Transport and Mayor of Pattaya City, reported Khaosod.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.