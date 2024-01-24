Ex Thai politician agrees to compensation, rape charge dropped

Photo via DailyNews

Chon Buri police dropped a rape charge against an accused former Thai politician saying the case did not qualify as rape while the politician’s brother agreed to pay the victim female party entertainer 36,000 baht in compensation.

The 35 year old Thai party entertainer, named Bee, filed a complaint against the former Thai politician, identified as Gun, on January 20, saying he failed to pay the agreed amount for her entertainment services and accused him of rape at a hotel in the Sattahip district of Chon Buri.

Bee disclosed that Gun flatly refused to pay the 5,500 baht service fee and also raised concerns about the risk of sexually transmitted diseases due to Gun’s apparent disregard for using condoms. Allegedly, Gun resorted to threats against Bee, warning of consequences if she exposed their story to both the police and the public.

In response to the escalating drama, officers at Sattahip Police Station summoned both Bee and Gun for a reconciliation session on January 23. However, Gun opted to avoid a personal appearance at the police station, dispatching his older brother to negotiate and resolve the matter on his behalf.

After two hours of talks, Gun’s brother agreed to pay Bee 36,000 baht in compensation. This was 27,500 baht more than the cost of the service Gun had originally agreed with Bee. The party entertainer was satisfied with the amount and agreed to drop the charges against the former politician.

Officer Santiphon Hoom-ard clarified that the police could not charge Gun with rape because Bee admitted that she was willing to have sex with Gun in the first round. Gun asked to have sex again and Bee agreed to an extra 3,000 baht, so the case was not considered rape.

However, Gun still faces a charge for physically assaulting Bee during the argument over the service charge. The charge results in imprisonment of up to two years, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both according to Section 295 of the Criminal Law.

ORIGINAL STORY: Party entertainer accuses former Thai politician of rape

A female party entertainer filed a complaint against a former Thai politician in the Sattahip district of Chon Buri province accusing him of defrauding and raping her.

The 35 year old party entertainer, identified only as Bee, complained to Sattahip Police Station on January 20 that a former politician refused to pay for her services and also reportedly raped her at a hotel in the area. Bee added that the man did not use a condom, causing her to panic about sexually transmitted diseases.

Bee explained to the police that she and the former politician initially agreed on a four-hour entertainment service for 5,500 baht. She performed the service for him at a hotel in the area from 12.30am and excused herself four hours later.

Bee said she asked for her money before leaving but the man refused to pay and asked her to wait until the morning. Bee waited in the room and went to sleep. While she was asleep, the man allegedly raped her. He said he would pay her another 3,000 baht for the sex.

The man then ordered Bee to leave his room saying he would transfer the money to her. Bee said she waited for the money in her car parked at the hotel car park and found the man transferred only 3,000 baht. Bee decided to return to the man’s room to demand the 5,500 baht he promised.

Bee recorded a video when demanding her money making the former politician angry. According to Bee, he ordered her to delete the video by choking her and threatening her with a knife. She had to delete the video to save her life and left the hotel to file a complaint with the police.

Suspect claims innocence

While police officers issued a document to summon the accused former politician for questioning, Bee sent a message to the man to ask for the money again and was threatened by him. Following the report on Channel 7, the man claimed he was innocent.

“I have done nothing wrong. I said I would send you money and I did. How dare you do this to me? I am warning you. Don’t mess with me. I can come to your house whenever I want. Stop what you are doing. I don’t want to fight with a woman if I don’t have to.”

Fearing for her safety, Bee returned to Sattahip Police Station again yesterday, January 22, to file more complaints against the former politician over the threat.

The identity of the accused man was not revealed to the public but police said they would summon the man for questioning as soon as possible and ensure justice for the party entertainer.