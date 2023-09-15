Ex-Thai Senator among five charged in Saraburi minor sexual exploitation scandal

Picture courtesy of CBC NEWS.

A scandal erupted in Saraburi as a former senator and four other individuals faced charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor. The ex-senator, 57 year old Boonsong Kerdlam, along with the former director of the Saraburi branch of the National Office of Buddhism, and three other men were issued arrest warrants.

A prominent politician from a major coalition party, Boonsong voluntarily presented himself at the Ban Mo Police Station. Following the acknowledgement of the charges, he was subsequently granted bail, according to a police source.

The investigation indicates that Boonsong was among six men who allegedly paid for sexual favours from a 15 year old girl. The youngster was coerced into this situation at a resort where her mother was employed, located in the Ban Mo district.

The team of investigators, led by Police Colonel, Somkid Sawisai of the Saraburi provincial police, amassed sufficient evidence to secure arrest warrants for five of the six suspects. These five included the former senator, a hospital staff member named Suriya, a Lop Buri-based contractor named Pornchai, Daecha, who previously served as the director of the National Office of Buddhism in Saraburi, and a salesman named Prasong.

Arrests were made in Ang Thong where Daecha was located, and Prasong was apprehended in Nakhon Pathom. The police did not disclose any information about the remaining two suspects. Somkid stated that while some of the accused have not fully confessed to their charges, others have admitted their guilt. All of them have been released on bail.

The sixth suspect was not issued an arrest warrant due to a lack of substantial evidence against him. However, the mother of the girl referred to only as Mamiao, is now facing arrest for alleged child prostitution and illegal entry, according to Somkid.

This scandal came to light when the girl’s father and one of her teachers lodged a complaint against the mother with the Saraburi police. Allegedly, the mother had forced her daughter into prostitution last year.

The mother would bring the girl to the resort where she worked as a housemaid, and charge clients between 1,500 and 2,000 baht per encounter. Reportedly, the girl was able to identify all the clients who had exploited her, including Boonsong and Daecha, Bangkok Post reported.

