Former provincial chief’s journey ends in tragic car crash on Rama II Road

A former Provincial Chief of Prachuap Khiri Khan province tragically lost his life in a car crash. The fatal incident occurred this morning, when his Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, registered in Prachuap Khiri Khan, crashed into a roadside barrier on Rama II Road, flipping the vehicle and ending fatally.

The deceased, identified as 55 year old Prakit, was an esteemed figure in the region, having served as both the Provincial Police Chief of Prachuap Khiri Khan and the former President of the Prachuap Khiri Khan Tourism Business Association.

The car crash accident scene, a four-lane road, was strewn with the wreckage of the Pajero, its left side showing signs of a collision with the concrete roadside barrier. A team from Bang Mot Police Station, along with a forensic doctor from Siriraj Hospital and volunteers from the Po Tek Tung Foundation, attended the scene.

Prakit’s 52 year old wife, Sunanta, who was also in the car during the accident, survived the incident. She reported that they were en route to Ramathibodi Hospital for Prakit’s scheduled medical appointment for kidney disease treatment.

The couple had set off from Samut Sakhon province. Sunanta, who had been sleeping during the journey but wearing her seatbelt, recalled her husband was always diligent in wearing his seatbelt, reported KhaoSod.

She recounted waking up shocked as their car violently swerved and flipped. When she regained her senses, she found her husband unconscious. Volunteers arrived swiftly at the car crash scene, extricating them from the wreckage. Sunanta speculated that her husband might have dozed off due to fatigue from the long drive.

An examination of CCTV footage from Rama II Road revealed the vehicle’s headlights were on, and it was swaying slightly before the crash, indicating potential drowsiness. The car then veered into the left lane, collided with the concrete barrier, and flipped. Fortunately, other vehicles managed to stop in time, preventing a pile-up.

The deceased’s vehicle is now in custody at Bang Mot Police Station. Following a thorough autopsy by the forensic doctor, Prakit’s body will be released to his family for funeral rites.

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of driving while fatigued.

