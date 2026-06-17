Ex-police auditor says DJ rejects apology and chases attention

A former provincial official who assaulted a DJ at a Khon Kaen nightclub claimed the victim pursued legal action for fame rather than to resolve the dispute.

The Khon Kaen DJ assault case emerged after Pattara Kajohnnapapong, known as DJ Mud Nasa, filed a complaint with Mueang Khon Kaen Police Station over an assault at a nightclub.

According to Pattara, the accused entered the DJ booth and struck him three times after becoming upset over a delayed request to play a Happy Birthday song for a woman in his group.

The DJ later shared CCTV footage of the incident on Facebook and alleged that the man attempted to intimidate him by referring to his influence and status in the province.

After filing the complaint, Pattara said he discovered the accused was listed as a member of the Khon Kaen Provincial Police Audit and Monitoring Committee, a civilian body that assists in overseeing police operations.

Speaking to ThaiRath yesterday, the accused, identified only as 56 year old M, provided his account of the incident.

M said he had repeatedly requested the birthday song through the venue staff. He had been waiting an excessive amount of time and learned from a staff member that the DJ had refused to play the song. M said he then entered the DJ booth and struck Pattara, as seen in the CCTV footage.

M admitted his actions were influenced by alcohol consumption and acknowledged that he was wrong to physically confront the DJ.

He told ThaiRath that he regularly visits entertainment venues and knows many DJs in the area. He mistakenly believed Pattara was someone he already knew.

M said he later realised Pattara was a guest DJ and attempted to apologise. However, the apology was rejected, and the DJ refused further discussion.

M also denied allegations that he threatened the DJ or used his position to intimidate anyone. He said he had resigned from the Provincial Police Audit and Monitoring Committee in December last year after experiencing depression and financial difficulties.

He revealed that he often spends evenings outside his home because he does not want to be alone.

While admitting responsibility for the physical confrontation, the accused said he was willing to apologise and compensate the DJ. He further alleged that Pattara chose to pursue legal action because he wanted public attention.

Mueang Khon Kaen Police Station Superintendent Yotsawat Kaewsuebthanyanit told media that investigators had scheduled questioning with the accused. However, the session was postponed after the accused cited health issues.