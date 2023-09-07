Ex-Pattaya mayor faces arrest over decade-old condo scandal

Itthiphol Kunplome, Image via Wikipedia

The former Pattaya mayor and culture minister faces an arrest warrant after failing to appear for his arraignment over charges from a decade-old condo development scandal in Pattaya. Itthiphol Kunplome’s current location remains undisclosed. Neither his house nor his political faction’s office in the Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri saw any sign of him yesterday. The properties were markedly vacant.

Ignoring the summons from public prosecutors who intended to escort the 50 year old to the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases in Rayong on Monday, led the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to pursue a court-approved arrest warrant by Tuesday.

According to Kosolwat Inthuchanyong, deputy spokesman of the Office of the Attorney-General, Itthiphol is suspected of unlawfully authorising the construction of the Waterfront Suites & Residences condo project in Pattaya on September 10, 2008, during his tenure as Pattaya mayor.

The project was owned by Bali Hai Co. The NACC lodged the case with the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) on August 3, and the attorney-general decreed the prosecution of Itthiphol Kunplome on August 30.

Itthiphol stands accused of malfeasance under Section 157 of the Criminal Code, which could lead to a prison sentence ranging from one to 10 years. The case’s 15-year statute of limitations is due to expire on Sunday.

The contentious Waterfront condominium was intended to comprise 57 floors on two rai (approximately 0.79 acres) of land at the base of Khao Phra Tamnak hill, neighbouring Pattaya Bay and Bali Hai Pier. The project faced opposition due to its design and the land it was built on, reports Bangkok Post.

In a similar case against corruption, Prayudh Mahagitsiri, a well-known tycoon, was sentenced to two years and eight months imprisonment with the charge linked to an infamous land encroachment scandal.

