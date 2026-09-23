Former park official defends his decision to drive through elephants

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 23, 2026, 2:15 PM
2 minutes read
Former park official defends his decision to drive through elephants
Photo via DailyNews and Channel 7

A former assistant to the head of Khao Yai National Park disputed a fine issued after a video showed his sedan passing close to two wild elephants on a road inside the park.

The driver, identified as Saroj Praphan, faced criticism after footage showed his sedan driving towards two elephants while tourists were gathered nearby taking photographs. Khao Yai National Park later issued a notice calling on him to acknowledge allegations over driving close to the elephants.

The incident occurred on September 18, when the two elephants, identified as Phlai Nga Thong and Ton Kla, were crossing a road inside Khao Yai National Park.

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Tourists who had stopped to photograph the elephants confronted Saroj after his car passed the animals. Online users also criticised his driving, saying it could have put the elephants, tourists and the driver at risk.

ex-park ranger confronts with tourists in Khao Yai
Photo via Channel 7

The elephants crossed the road safely and continued towards the forest. Some online users called on park officials to take legal action over the incident.

Saroj later spoke to the media to explain his actions and dispute the allegations against him. He said he was driving home after visiting Chon Buri on September 18 when he encountered a number of cars and tourists stopped on the road.

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Saroj said he initially assumed that a fallen tree was blocking the road because trees frequently fall across roads in Khao Yai during the rainy season. He said he always keeps a pruning saw in his car so he can help clear such obstructions.

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When he reached the scene, Saroj said he discovered that the traffic had stopped because a group of YouTubers and tourists were standing across the road to photograph the two elephants.

Former park ranger challenges fine after driving close to elephants
Photo via DailyNews

He claimed the visitors were standing too close to the animals as the elephants approached them. Saroj said he therefore drove past the elephants at what he considered a safe distance to reach the group and warn them to move further away.

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The former park official denied claims that he intended to hit the elephants. He said some of the tourists hit his car and swore at him during the confrontation.

Saroj also said he was familiar with Khao Yai’s rules because he had previously written guidance on how visitors should behave when encountering elephants on roads in the park.

He said Khao Yai National Park had issued him with a notice requiring him to pay a fine for allegedly approaching the elephants too closely, but he disputed the action.

Driving close to elephants
Photo via DailyNews

Saroj argued that if he was being penalised for coming within the required distance of the elephants, the tourists and YouTubers who were also standing close to the animals should face the same action.

He also said he planned to file a complaint against current Khao Yai National Park rangers, alleging that they had acted improperly by allowing visitors to remain close to the elephants.

The Khao Yai National Park chief and other relevant officials had not issued a response to Saroj’s latest claims at the time of reporting.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 23, 2026, 2:15 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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