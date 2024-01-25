Ex-municipal tax chief caught after 15 years for embezzling funds

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The Anti-Corruption Division (ACD) successfully apprehended a former municipal tax chief after a 15-year-long evasion. She was accused of embezzling government funds on over 100 occasions, resulting in a significant loss of 300,000 baht.

Under the directive of Major General Prasong Chalermphan, officers led by Colonel Sanuwong Kongkain and Lieutenant Colonel Amnuay Wichitsophon, along with Krisakorn Sanitsakdee, Director of the Office of Prevention and Suppression of Corruption in Public Sector Area 1, yesterday conducted a raid.

They arrested a 55 year old woman, Viralpat (surname withheld), who was a former municipal official, in the Sai Mai district of Bangkok. Viralpat was apprehended outside her residence based on an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases, Region 1.

The case dates back to 2008 when Viralpat was the head of the revenue development division at a municipal town in Thanyaburi District, Pathum Thani Province. Her responsibilities included overseeing the collection of municipal revenues, including house and land taxes and signboard taxes. However, she was dismissed after issuing tax receipts without depositing the collected money into the municipal account, instead diverting more than 100 payments, totalling approximately 300,000 baht (US$8,381), into her own pockets, reported KhaoSod.

Upon being discovered, she fled to avoid prosecution. The ACD’s investigation revealed that Viralpat had been living in Bangkok with her family for over 15 years. Following the investigation, officers were able to locate and arrest her.

Follow us on :













During interrogation, Viralpat confessed to the crime, claiming her actions were driven by the need to use the money temporarily. However, she could not return the funds in time as the Office of the Auditor General conducted an audit, prompting her to go into hiding.

Viralpat has now been presented to the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases, Region 1, to face legal proceedings for her actions.