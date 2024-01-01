Ex-deputy inspector accused of premeditated murder in Wang Thonglang

Photo courtesy of Thairath

Accusations of premeditated murder, illegal firearm possession and use, and owning a firearm without permission, have been levelled against a police officer, following the fatal shooting of a businessman on an expressway in Wang Thonglang district. The officer, a former deputy inspector of Hua Mak station, identified as Pol Lt Narongwat Thachata, was employed by the victim as a driver. The incident took place late on Friday night.

Yesterday, Pol Lt Narongwat was handed over to the Criminal Court for the commencement of his 12-day detention period, as divulged by Pol Col Jessada Yangnok, the commander of Wang Thong Lang police station. With the approval of the Criminal Court, the investigation into the case continues to widen.

Given the severity of the allegations and the potential for the officer to abscond, authorities have rejected Pol Lt Narongwat’s bail application. The 25 year old officer was apprehended on Saturday in the Don Muang area, following the alleged murder of Krit Saruwaranon on the Chalong Rat Expressway. His duty as a police officer has since been suspended.

Krit, a 30 year old entrepreneur in the property and legal sectors, had retained the services of Pol Lt Narongwat as his driver and security guard for five months before the fatal shooting. The police officer claims he sought additional employment to help pay off a debt of 2 million baht (US$58,105), reported Bangkok Post.

Pol Lt Narongwat relayed to investigators that Krit had reneged on a promise to assist him in settling his debt and securing a promotion within the force. Although he admits to threatening Krit on several occasions, he maintains that Krit’s refusal to provide financial aid led to the murder.

According to the investigation, after fatally shooting Krit and leaving his body on the expressway, the suspect abandoned the van they were travelling in at Soi Rang Nam. He then hailed a taxi to a rental room in the Don Muang district. An expressway worker present at the scene reported witnessing a heated argument between the two men next to the parked van, followed by Pol Lt Narongwat shooting Krit five times.

Krit suffered lethal injuries to his forehead, right hand, right arm, and right leg. On the scene, police recovered 50,000 baht (US$1,452) in cash, several valuables, and five bullet casings. Pol Lt Narongwat, visibly distressed and tearful throughout his detention yesterday, had no family members present. While he declined to respond to journalist inquiries, he did express remorse for his actions. Moreover, Pol Col Jessada disclosed that the officer confessed to the crime, stating that he had demanded 20 million baht (US$581,057) from Krit, aware of Krit’s substantial savings of 100 million baht (US$2,905,288).