Ex-deputy governor urges Thailand to learn from nightclub fire

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 14, 2026, 11:27 AM
2 minutes read
Ex-deputy governor urges Thailand to learn from nightclub fire
Edited photo made with photos from Fire&Rescue Thailand/ Dr.Samart Ratchapolsitte

A former Bangkok deputy governor has called for Thailand to strengthen fire safety standards following the deadly Bangkok nightclub fire, arguing that the first few minutes after a blaze breaks out are often the most critical.

In a Facebook post yesterday, July 13, Dr Samart Ratchapolsitte, a former Bangkok deputy governor, former Democrat Party deputy leader and former Democrat Party-list MP, expressed his condolences to everyone affected by the incident before urging the public to look beyond assigning blame and focus on preventing similar tragedies.

Death toll from Bangkok nightclub fire
Photo by Sakchai Lalit via AP

Addressing questions over why the fire proved so deadly despite fire engines arriving within about five minutes, Samart argued that the first few minutes of a blaze are the most critical for evacuation.

According to his post, smoke and toxic gases can spread rapidly once flames reach the ceiling, reducing visibility, depleting oxygen and causing people to lose consciousness within minutes. He said this is why smoke, rather than flames, is often the greatest danger during a fire.

Samart argued that buildings accommodating large numbers of people must allow occupants to evacuate safely during the first few minutes of a fire.

He also questioned whether passing a safety inspection was enough to guarantee public safety. He noted reports that the venue had previously passed inspections and was equipped with emergency exits, lighting and signs, but that an escape route was reportedly obstructed on the night of the fire.

Fire exit block rumour in Bangkok nightclub fire
Photo via Facebook/ FM91 Trafficpro

According to Samart, a building’s safety should be judged by its day-to-day condition rather than how it appears during an inspection. He said Thailand should strengthen its fire safety standards by introducing regular unannounced safety checks and taking tougher action against blocked fire exits.

Related Articles

He also called for a review of the law so businesses are regulated according to their level of risk rather than their business type, saying restaurants with live music, pubs, bars and beer halls often carry similar fire risks.

Samart said other countries had used similar tragedies as a catalyst for improving fire safety systems and urged Thailand to do the same.

He also said business operators should view an operating licence as the beginning of their responsibility rather than the end. Likewise, he said the goal of inspections should not be to help venues pass inspections, but to ensure people can return home safely.

Latest Thailand News
Thai mother calls for justice after son stabbed by classmate in Lampang school Northern Thailand News

Thai mother calls for justice after son stabbed by classmate in Lampang school

1 minute ago
Ex-deputy governor urges Thailand to learn from nightclub fire Thailand News

Ex-deputy governor urges Thailand to learn from nightclub fire

20 minutes ago
Retirement visa Thailand 2026, everything you need to know before applying Visa Information

Retirement visa Thailand 2026, everything you need to know before applying

27 minutes ago
Fire survivor accuses 3 security guards of blocking emergency exit Bangkok News

Fire survivor accuses 3 security guards of blocking emergency exit

48 minutes ago
Pattaya orders venue safety checks after Bangkok nightclub fire Thailand News

Pattaya orders venue safety checks after Bangkok nightclub fire

1 hour ago
The visa run era is over: 2026 is the year Thailand stopped looking the other way Visa Information

The visa run era is over: 2026 is the year Thailand stopped looking the other way

2 hours ago
Bangkok nightclub fire claims another victim, owner still in critical condition Bangkok News

Bangkok nightclub fire claims another victim, owner still in critical condition

2 hours ago
Bangkok nightclub issues statement after deadly fire Thailand News

Bangkok nightclub issues statement after deadly fire

2 hours ago
Why is Tyson Fury fighting in a 2,000-seat Muay Thai stadium in Pattaya? Pattaya News

Why is Tyson Fury fighting in a 2,000-seat Muay Thai stadium in Pattaya?

17 hours ago
Phuket fans cheer Nene Royal before next America&#8217;s Got Talent round Phuket News

Phuket fans cheer Nene Royal before next America’s Got Talent round

18 hours ago
Japanese TikToker faces backlash for fake pickpocketing video on Khao San Road Bangkok News

Japanese TikToker faces backlash for fake pickpocketing video on Khao San Road

19 hours ago
Blind father found dead in canal allegedly after fleeing abuses by drug-addicted son Northern Thailand News

Blind father found dead in canal allegedly after fleeing abuses by drug-addicted son

20 hours ago
Bank ordered to pay beauty queen after 4 million baht scam Thailand News

Bank ordered to pay beauty queen after 4 million baht scam

20 hours ago
Phuket orders safety crackdown on venues across the island after Bangkok fire Phuket News

Phuket orders safety crackdown on venues across the island after Bangkok fire

21 hours ago
Samut Prakan restaurant roof falls during storm, leaving diners injured Central Thailand News

Samut Prakan restaurant roof falls during storm, leaving diners injured

21 hours ago
Chiang Mai locals say Swede suffers mental health after losses to Thai girlfriend Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai locals say Swede suffers mental health after losses to Thai girlfriend

22 hours ago
Bangkok nightclub fire exits reportedly locked to prevent customers from escaping their bills Bangkok News

Bangkok nightclub fire exits reportedly locked to prevent customers from escaping their bills

1 day ago
Thai soldier opens fire, injuring ex-wife and killing her boyfriend Bangkok News

Thai soldier opens fire, injuring ex-wife and killing her boyfriend

1 day ago
&#8216;It&#8217;s my fault&#8217;: Totsakan singer survives Bangkok pub fire that killed bandmate Bangkok News

‘It’s my fault’: Totsakan singer survives Bangkok pub fire that killed bandmate

1 day ago
At least 27 killed in fire at nightclub in Lat Phrao area of Bangkok Bangkok News

At least 27 killed in fire at nightclub in Lat Phrao area of Bangkok

1 day ago
From Santika to Lat Phrao: 17 years of pub fires, the lessons Thailand never learned Bangkok News

From Santika to Lat Phrao: 17 years of pub fires, the lessons Thailand never learned

1 day ago
Tour company employee arrested for selling overseas tours without licence Thailand News

Tour company employee arrested for selling overseas tours without licence

2 days ago
Pet dog unknowingly carries live hand grenade to Sisaket home Northern Thailand News

Pet dog unknowingly carries live hand grenade to Sisaket home

2 days ago
Two Phuket cannabis shops caught operating despite suspension Thailand News

Two Phuket cannabis shops caught operating despite suspension

2 days ago
Myanmar military bombs Karen base near Thai border Thailand News

Myanmar military bombs Karen base near Thai border

2 days ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 14, 2026, 11:27 AM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.