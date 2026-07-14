Ex-deputy governor urges Thailand to learn from nightclub fire

A former Bangkok deputy governor has called for Thailand to strengthen fire safety standards following the deadly Bangkok nightclub fire, arguing that the first few minutes after a blaze breaks out are often the most critical.

In a Facebook post yesterday, July 13, Dr Samart Ratchapolsitte, a former Bangkok deputy governor, former Democrat Party deputy leader and former Democrat Party-list MP, expressed his condolences to everyone affected by the incident before urging the public to look beyond assigning blame and focus on preventing similar tragedies.

Addressing questions over why the fire proved so deadly despite fire engines arriving within about five minutes, Samart argued that the first few minutes of a blaze are the most critical for evacuation.

According to his post, smoke and toxic gases can spread rapidly once flames reach the ceiling, reducing visibility, depleting oxygen and causing people to lose consciousness within minutes. He said this is why smoke, rather than flames, is often the greatest danger during a fire.

Samart argued that buildings accommodating large numbers of people must allow occupants to evacuate safely during the first few minutes of a fire.

He also questioned whether passing a safety inspection was enough to guarantee public safety. He noted reports that the venue had previously passed inspections and was equipped with emergency exits, lighting and signs, but that an escape route was reportedly obstructed on the night of the fire.

According to Samart, a building’s safety should be judged by its day-to-day condition rather than how it appears during an inspection. He said Thailand should strengthen its fire safety standards by introducing regular unannounced safety checks and taking tougher action against blocked fire exits.

He also called for a review of the law so businesses are regulated according to their level of risk rather than their business type, saying restaurants with live music, pubs, bars and beer halls often carry similar fire risks.

Samart said other countries had used similar tragedies as a catalyst for improving fire safety systems and urged Thailand to do the same.

He also said business operators should view an operating licence as the beginning of their responsibility rather than the end. Likewise, he said the goal of inspections should not be to help venues pass inspections, but to ensure people can return home safely.