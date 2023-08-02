Fire sale with a twist: Man sells ex girlfriend’s clothes for 100 baht each

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

A young man‘s hilarious viral post offering his ex-girlfriend’s clothes for sale set social media on fire. Selling each garment for just 100 baht (US$3), the man confirmed that he has personally tried on all the items for comfort and found them to be of high quality. He revealed he felt no regret in selling them as he hopes to recoup some of his investment in the garments.

Insisting on the excellent condition and superb material quality of the clothing, the man, known as Natthawut, embarked on the light-hearted venture approximately three to four months after the end of his relationship.

“I bought all the clothes, so rather than discard them, I thought I could give them to others.”

However, he admitted he eventually decided that selling them could be more beneficial to salvage some of his original expenditure.

Natthawut decided to sell the items for a playful yet genuine 100 baht each – a bargain that has attracted significant attention. Among the roughly 200 items he has in total, three have already been sold, despite him only advertising five so far, reported KhaoSod.

“I never thought I would attract this kind of interest.”

Revealing the reason behind donning the clothes himself for promotional purposes, Natthawut said he wanted to know what it felt like to wear them – if they were indeed comfortable or flattering.

He tried on every outfit and felt a sense of relief in the process. Mimicking typical female poses, he thanked his sister for her photography skills and direction.

“We laughed our way through the shoot.”

He further added that he is happy to entertain others via his viral clip, and is even more pleased if they wish to make a purchase.

While Natthawut’s amusing selling antics have drawn significant attention, he reports that his ex-girlfriend has not reached out to him about the sales. He holds no remorse for his antics.

“I paid for all of these clothes after all.”

Expressing his surprise at the popularity of his viral clip, Natthawut hinted that if things continue to go well, he might turn this novel approach to selling clothes into a profitable side business.