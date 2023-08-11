Facebook user shares sole-ful scare as child’s shoe gets trapped in escalator incident in Thailand

Photo courtesy of Sanook

A Facebook user, operating under the moniker of Tuk Tuk, shared a heart-stopping experience involving their child’s shoe becoming stuck in an escalator incident. Unbeknownst to the parents, the child made several failed attempts to retrieve the shoe before the kid managed to detach his foot at the last moment, marking a tense and alarming episode of the escalator accident.

In a series of posts, user Tuk Tuk detailed the chilling escalator incident experience. Following the child’s usual after-school routine of taking extra lessons around the central roundabout, they dined and were on their way home. As they ascended the escalator to where their car was parked, their ever-playful child moved ahead. Suddenly, the kid’s school shoe got stuck in the escalator from the lower steps. Unwilling to inform his parents, the child attempted to pull free the shoe, but to no avail.

Luckily, the shoe was a recent purchase and was a size bigger than the child’s foot, allowing for swift extraction. The user said…

“The shoe was stuck halfway in the escalator. #Fortunately, the shoe was newly bought and it was bigger than the foot, so I quickly pulled the foot out. Almost half of the sock came off #breathtaking. Thankfully, my child was unhurt #newexperience.”

Tuk Tuk ended the escalator incident experience with the hashtag #tuktungpunjoker and a mention that for the time being, they would be keeping a closer eye on their child, now extremely wary of escalators, reported Sanook.

The safety of passengers has become a subject of intense nationwide discussion after a tragic incident at Bangkok Airport.

A woman’s leg became trapped in an escalator, resulting in the unfortunate amputation of her limb. The incident has brought to light concerns about the maintenance and updates of crucial infrastructure, as it was discovered that the escalator had not been modernized in 27 years, and its sensor differs from those found on newer escalators. Read more HERE.