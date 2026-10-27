Thai food study finds bacteria in raw enoki mushroom samples

Tests conducted by Thailand’s National Food Institute found Listeria bacteria in all five samples of raw enoki mushrooms collected from Bangkok shops. The institute stresses the importance of thoroughly cooking the popular ingredient before eating it.

The findings, originally reported in April 2024, involved mushrooms produced domestically and imported from China. Although the small sample does not establish how widespread contamination is, recent overseas recalls show that the food safety risk remains relevant.

Enoki mushrooms, known locally as hed khem thong, are widely used in Thai hotpot dishes, shabu-shabu, sukiyaki, stir-fries and grilled foods.

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The National Food Institute tested five samples purchased from five shops in Bangkok and found Listeria monocytogenes in every sample.

The bacterium can cause listeriosis, an infection associated with symptoms including fever, headaches, muscle pain, diarrhoea and vomiting.

Most healthy people experience mild symptoms or recover without serious complications. However, older adults, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems face greater risks.

Severe infections can lead to bloodstream infections and meningitis. During pregnancy, listeriosis can also cause miscarriage, premature birth or serious illness in newborn babies.

The bacteria can survive and multiply at refrigerator temperatures, meaning chilling contaminated mushrooms does not necessarily eliminate the risk.

Enoki mushrooms are particularly vulnerable because of the conditions in which they are grown, including high humidity and tightly packed growing clusters.

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In May 2026, the US FDA published recalls involving enoki mushrooms after tests detected listeria contamination.

The FDA also maintains import restrictions on certain enoki mushrooms from China and South Korea because of previous contamination findings.

To reduce the risk, the National Food Institute recommends cooking enoki mushrooms thoroughly before consumption.

The institute advises heating them to at least 74°C and boiling or stir-frying them for several minutes, rather than briefly dipping them into hot soup. Adding raw mushrooms at the end of cooking may not expose them to sufficient heat to kill the bacteria.

Consumers should also keep raw mushrooms separate from cooked foods and ready-to-eat ingredients, particularly salads.

Hands, knives, chopping boards and other surfaces that come into contact with raw mushrooms should be washed thoroughly to prevent cross-contamination.

The CDC similarly advises restaurants not to serve raw enoki mushrooms or add them as garnishes to dishes immediately before serving.

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