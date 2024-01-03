English national arrested in Phuket over violent tuk tuk altercation

Photo courtesy of MGR Online

A violent altercation involving a gun and a tuk tuk in Phuket led to the arrest of an English national. The incident, which occurred on the evening of January 1, involved the suspect, identified as 38 year old Jamie, hitting his co-passenger with a hidden firearm. The argument escalated within the tuk tuk while en route to a café in Kamala.

The driver testified that he had picked up two foreign tourists intending to drop them off at the Del Mar café in Kamala. However, one of the passengers asked to stop to charge his phone at an accommodation in Soi Paradise, Hua Khuan, Kamala.

It was during this detour that the driver heard an argument, followed by one passenger hitting the other with a gun. The magazine fell to the floor, prompting the driver to stop and call the police. The perpetrator then fled the scene.

At 5pm yesterday (January 2), investigative police coordinated with Phuket Provincial Police to inspect the suspect’s suspected residence in the mentioned Soi. Although the perpetrator was not found, bloody shoes and a passport were discovered, confirming that the suspect had indeed been staying there with another friend.

Further investigation led to the discovery that the suspect had a Thai girlfriend residing in a hotel in Wichit, Mueang, Phuket. The police inspected the location and arrested him.

The initial investigation revealed that the suspect disagreed with his friend before taking out the concealed gun from his bag and hitting him twice. He then returned home, gathered his belongings, and fled to his girlfriend’s location until his arrest.

The discarded firearm was found at the rim of the Chao Fah Mine Road in Wichit, Mueang Phuket, Phuket, along with a box of 9mm ammunition with 36 rounds left, reported Khao Sod. After the suspect’s arrest, the police continued their investigation into the origin of the firearm while preparing to proceed with legal action.

The injured party, who is yet to be identified, was reportedly left at the scene of the altercation, and his current condition remains unknown. This incident sparked concern among residents and tourists alike, highlighting the need for increased security measures and stricter regulations for foreign visitors, particularly during the high-tourism season.