Endangered marine species in Thailand: Governer’s plea for protection

A call to action for the protection of endangered marine species has been made by Surat Thani Governor Wichawut Jinto. The plea came in response to a recent marine survey, carried out over a nine-day period in the Gulf of Thailand, which revealed a worrying decline in the population of certain species.

The endangered marine species survey, conducted by the Marine and Coastal Resources Research Centre (Central Gulf of Thailand), spanned an area of 169.7 square kilometres off the coast of Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani and Chumphon. The results, however, were far from encouraging.

In Phumriang Bay, located in the Chaiya district of Surat Thani, a single dugong, two Indo-Pacific humpbacked dolphins and four green turtles were spotted. Additionally, three green turtles were found in the coastal area of Tha Chana district, also in Surat Thani. Unfortunately, no sightings were reported in Talet Bay, based in the Khanom district of Nakhon Si Thammarat, or Thungka-Sawi Bay located in the Sawi district of Chumphon reported Bangkok Post.

Wichawut Jinto expressed deep concern over the findings, particularly regarding the solitary dugong.

“They are in big trouble as these marine mammals usually live in a herd, but now we see only one dugong in the area.”

The governor urged locals and fishermen in areas where these rare aquatic animals were spotted, especially in Phumriang Bay and Tha Chana district, to cooperate in their protection. The findings of the endangered marine species survey will be analysed further by the research centre, with the hope of gaining more insight into the population and habitats of these species.

Marine life conservation efforts are gaining momentum in Thailand. The Royal Thai Navy recently deployed artificial coral reefs with a dual purpose: to enhance eco-tourism and safeguard marine ecosystems. The project’s primary goal is to transform the island into an educational and eco-tourism centre while also bolstering the fish habitat in the area. Read more HERE.

