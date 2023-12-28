End of an era: Hong Kong’s Civic Party dissolves, leaving behind only six lapel pins

In a poignant finale to a political chapter, veteran Hong Kong politician Alan Leong clings to the remnants of the Civic Party, preserving six lapel pins marked with the party’s founding date 19.03.06.

The demise of the opposition group, once hailed as the barristers’ party, unfolded in the face of China’s national security law, silencing dissent and reshaping the political landscape.

Co-founder Leong, reflecting on the tumultuous journey, remarked that times have changed. The Civic Party, comprising lawyers, academics, and professionals, surged to become the city’s second-largest opposition force in the legislative council since its establishment in 2006. However, the seismic impact of the security law led to the imprisonment of three members, the ousting of elected politicians, and the listing of a former lawmaker as a wanted fugitive.

Facing a leadership vacuum, the party chose to disband in May, symbolically parting with office furniture, campaign loudspeakers, and walls stripped bare of political paraphernalia. Amidst this clearing, Leong clung to the lapel pins, a poignant reminder of the party’s inception.

Leong attributed the closure to Hong Kong’s political reality, coupled with financial constraints and dwindling morale.

“There are things that are beyond our control.”

The reality of legislators behind bars underscored the harsh environment that prompted the party’s self-dissolution.

Originally an advocate for electoral reform, the Civic Party emerged from the collaboration of four lawyers turned lawmakers in 2006. Its aspiration to become a governing party attracted professionals from various fields. Civic engineer Albert Lai noted that Beijing’s failure to fulfill its promise of universal suffrage for Hong Kong triggered the party’s formation.

Struggles for democracy

As Hong Kong transitioned from British to Chinese rule in 1997, promises of freedoms and democratic elections remained unfulfilled. The creation of hurdles for electoral reform in 2004 heightened tensions, leading to widespread protests for greater democracy, reported Thai PBS World.

Over the years, the Civic Party faced challenges, collaborating with more radical groups and confronting Beijing’s ire. The rise of the patriots doctrine saw all its members ousted from public office by the end of 2021. Dennis Kwok, now overseas, faces charges of collusion with a bounty on his head.

With the closure of the Civic Party and Leong’s resignation as its leader, he expressed relief.

“History is cyclical.”

Uncertain about Hong Kong’s future, he hinted that if a time comes for professionals to serve the city again, another party might be born. The lapel pins, bearing witness to a bygone era, serve as a poignant memento of a once-prominent force in Hong Kong politics.