Buddhist beacon dims: Revered royal monk’s passing leaves temple in deep contemplation

Photo: by cremation institute.

A revered royal ecclesiastical advisor has passed away, leaving the Buddhist community in mourning. Pranee Intawaso was the advisor to the head of the 14th region and assistant abbot at Wat Rai Khing, a royal temple in Nakhon Pathom.

On October 7, Pranee Intawaso passed away peacefully at Sam Phran Hospital, Nakhon Pathom. The highly respected Buddhist monk, who had served the monastic order for 71 years, was the oldest monk at Wat Rai Khing. The temple announced the royal bathing ceremony for the 93 year old at the Royal Pavilion in Wat Rai Khing, in Sam Phran District, Nakhon Pathom.

The funeral procession took place yesterday. At noon, the body of Pranee was moved from the Sam Phran Hospital to the Royal Pavilion. At 2pm, monks, disciples, and Buddhist followers were allowed to pay their respects to the deceased monk.

The royal bathing ceremony is scheduled for today. At 1pm, monks, disciples, and Buddhist followers can pay their respects at the Royal Pavilion. At 5pm, the royal bathing ceremony for Pranee Intawaso will be presided over by the venerable Phutthajaray, the head of the eastern region and the committee of the Mahatherasamakom, Wat Traimitr Withayaram.

From today until Monday, October 23, for a total of 15 nights, the merit-making ceremony and recital of Abhidhamma will be held every Buddhist Sabbath and every Sunday.

At 6.30pm, the monks will recite the Abhidhamma, and at 7pm, the monks will deliver the Dhamma sermon, one round.

Follow us on :













In related news, a monk came up with an ingenious idea borne out of necessity, giving birth to a functional, automatic rubbish collection cart.

The monk, who lives in the Ayutthaya province, created a cart that can gather and collect discarded items and fallen leaves from a 14-acre temple area without the need for manual labour. Read more of the story HERE

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.