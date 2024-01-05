Samut Prakan state of emergency after pesticide fire incident

Photo courtesy of the Pattaya News.

A leak from a 200-litre drum of pesticides in a pickup truck sparked a state of emergency in Samrong Nuea, Samut Prakan.

The incident occurred as the clock struck 7pm yesterday, drawing in firefighter teams and corresponding authorities to the scene.

In response to the incident, Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin intervened at 10.20pm, instructing the Governor of Samut Prakan Province to keep a vigilant watch on the unfolding events and the wellbeing of the nearby residents.

The 61 year old prime minister’s directive indicated that an immediate evacuation strategy must be implemented if the situation escalates beyond control, reported the Pattaya News.

PM Srettha extended his orders further to include a thorough probe into the cause of the incident. It is important to ensure such an event does not repeat itself in the future. If we uncover any unlawful activities during our investigation, we will not hesitate to enforce stern legal repercussions.

To round off the night, at 11.17pm, the Thai PM turned to the social media platform Twitter to disseminate safety advice to those in the affected areas.

“Please refrain from stepping outdoors, ensure you are wearing a mask at all times, and seek immediate medical attention should you experience any unusual symptoms.”

In related news, a Thai driver transporting a dangerous chemical called aluminium phosphate, commonly used to eliminate agricultural pests, last night found himself in a precarious situation when his vehicle caught fire.

The incident unfolded in Soi Porn Sawang 7, Samrong Nua Subdistrict, Samut Prakan. A rapid response by local fire crews and the Ruamkatanyu Foundation contained the situation, preventing a potential disaster.

The 37 year old driver Thossawin, was heading from Nonthaburi to dispose of the chemical in Soi Bearing 66. He noticed smoke from his vehicle only upon reaching the Samrong area.

He emphasised that the chemical wasn’t leaking but was reacting with air, leading to spontaneous combustion.