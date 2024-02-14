Shocking discovery: Electricity meter scandal rocks Pattaya project

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

An investigation conducted on Monday at the Government Housing Project in Pattaya revealed an electricity meter tampering scandal.

Led by the project manager, in collaboration with Na Jomtien police investigators and representatives from the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Jomtien branch, the inspection was prompted by irregularities in electricity consumption patterns within Building 12. Despite residents receiving inflated electricity bills, a detailed examination revealed significant disparities between recorded consumption and actual usage in individual units.

Officials uncovered compelling evidence of tampering near the meters’ side panels, indicating deliberate manipulation of measurements. The severity of the tampering became evident with a jaw-dropping 41.979% reduction in actual electricity consumption, current, and load, highlighting the illicit nature of the activity.

The compromised meter was promptly confiscated, sealed, and documented, with witnesses corroborating the seizure’s legitimacy. Forensic experts will conduct a thorough analysis of the evidence to ascertain the full extent of tampering and potential legal ramifications, reported Pattaya Mail.

In response to this scandal, the management issued a stern warning against tampering, emphasising its illegality and the looming legal consequences. They vowed to conduct random inspections to safeguard against future infractions, ensuring justice and fairness for all residents.

In related news, law enforcement and municipal authorities were left stunned as they uncovered a web of trespassing, illicit drug activities, and unauthorised power usage lurking within an abandoned hotel nestled in Soi 1, Jomtien Beach, last Monday, February 5. Despite the warning of a No Trespassing sign, the three-story hotel, shuttered during the Covid-19 pandemic, was harbouring five individuals in separate rooms.

Follow us on :













In other news, in an exclusive update from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), consumers can breathe a sigh of relief as Secretary-General Komkrit Tantravanich guaranteed minimal disruption to household electricity bills.

Komkrit reassured the public that from May through August, electricity rates will hover between 4.20 to 4.25 baht per unit. Moreover, this promising price stability is linked to a surge in natural gas supply from the Gulf of Thailand, projected to hit a whopping 800 million cubic feet per day in April.