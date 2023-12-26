Elderly women found dead, children missing after boat capsizes in Narathiwat flood

Photo courtesy of Khao Sod

The bodies of an 89 year old woman and a 63 year old woman have been recovered in Narathiwat province, following a capsized boat incident during a flood evacuation. Two more people, both children aged three and eight, are still missing. The incident occurred today as heavy rainfall continues to impact the region.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation in Narathiwat province reported that 13 districts have been affected, including a total of 68 sub-districts, 410 villages, 28,049 households, and 109,545 people. Meanwhile, eight residential communities, 254 schools, 13 mosques, 18 temples and five government offices are among the impacted areas.

The hardest-hit areas include Waeng district, with 972 households affected across six sub-districts. The district has also seen three of its schools impacted by the continuous rains. The situation is similar in Sukhirin, Chanae, Rangae, and Su-ngai Padi districts, with hundreds of households and numerous educational institutions affected.

Moreover, the floodwaters have caused damage to two roads, one bridge, and two livestock including one cow. As of 6pm yesterday (December 25), the relief efforts are ongoing, with emergency aid being distributed to the affected households.

The flood victims have been temporarily displaced to various safe locations, including government buildings and community centres across the province. As for the missing persons, a Facebook Live report from Cita Bebas revealed that as of 8:28am, one body had been found, followed by another later in the day. The two bodies are believed to be the older woman and her daughter who were reported missing earlier, reported Khao Sod.

The search for the two missing children, aged three and eight, continues. Meanwhile, the main floodwater levels in the Golok, Bang Nara, and Sai Buri river basins are expected to decrease, according to the Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office. The situation in these regions is being closely monitored round the clock.