Officer helps elderly woman living alone without power for 3 months

A police officer in Thailand offered to help an elderly woman after discovering she had been living alone without electricity for three months and feeling her way around her home in the dark.

Itsara Sinphunphon, best known online as “Officer Not”, an officer at Nakhon Luang Police Station, Ayutthaya, shared a video yesterday, September 9, after spotting the woman walking alongside her bicycle on a dark road.

Itsara recognised her from an earlier encounter when he had helped after the chain came off her bicycle. When he asked why she was pushing the bike rather than riding it, she told him the road was too dark.

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He offered to accompany her and use his vehicle’s headlights to illuminate the way home.

During the journey, the woman said the electricity at her house had gone out after a transformer blew.

She also told Itsara that her son had died by suicide about 30 years ago. She later raised her grandchild after the child’s mother separated from the family.

When Itsara asked how she coped with everything, the woman said she was not stressed and relied on Buddhist teachings for strength. She said she wanted to remain healthy as she grew older and be able to look after herself.

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Her more immediate concern was the food in her refrigerator, particularly pork that could spoil because there was no power. Itsara told her not to worry about it and offered to replace the meat if it went bad.

After reaching the house, Itsara learned that the woman lived there alone. He then gave her all the money he was carrying.

She initially hesitated to accept it but eventually thanked him and wished him success and happiness.

Itsara became emotional as she spoke and asked if he could hug her, explaining that the encounter reminded him of his own grandmother, who had died.

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He then asked how she managed inside the house without lights. The woman said she had no torch or other source of light and simply felt her way around in the dark.

When she revealed the electricity had been out for around three months despite repeated reports, Itsara offered to contact the electricity provider on her behalf.

Before leaving, he again warned her not to eat any meat that had spoiled and said that now that he knew where she lived, he would return to visit her.

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