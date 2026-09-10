Officer helps elderly woman living alone without power for 3 months

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 10, 2026, 3:26 PM
2 minutes read
Officer helps elderly woman living alone without power for 3 months | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook: Officer Not

A police officer in Thailand offered to help an elderly woman after discovering she had been living alone without electricity for three months and feeling her way around her home in the dark.

Itsara Sinphunphon, best known online as “Officer Not”, an officer at Nakhon Luang Police Station, Ayutthaya, shared a video yesterday, September 9, after spotting the woman walking alongside her bicycle on a dark road.

Itsara recognised her from an earlier encounter when he had helped after the chain came off her bicycle. When he asked why she was pushing the bike rather than riding it, she told him the road was too dark.

ADVERTISEMENT

He offered to accompany her and use his vehicle’s headlights to illuminate the way home.

A Thai police officer helped an elderly woman after learning she had been living alone without electricity for three months.
Photo via Facebook: Officer Not

During the journey, the woman said the electricity at her house had gone out after a transformer blew.

She also told Itsara that her son had died by suicide about 30 years ago. She later raised her grandchild after the child’s mother separated from the family.

When Itsara asked how she coped with everything, the woman said she was not stressed and relied on Buddhist teachings for strength. She said she wanted to remain healthy as she grew older and be able to look after herself.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

Her more immediate concern was the food in her refrigerator, particularly pork that could spoil because there was no power. Itsara told her not to worry about it and offered to replace the meat if it went bad.

A Thai police officer helped an elderly woman after learning she had been living alone without electricity for three months.
Photo via Facebook: Officer Not

After reaching the house, Itsara learned that the woman lived there alone. He then gave her all the money he was carrying.

She initially hesitated to accept it but eventually thanked him and wished him success and happiness.

Itsara became emotional as she spoke and asked if he could hug her, explaining that the encounter reminded him of his own grandmother, who had died.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then asked how she managed inside the house without lights. The woman said she had no torch or other source of light and simply felt her way around in the dark.

A Thai police officer helped an elderly woman after learning she had been living alone without electricity for three months.
Photo via Facebook: Officer Not

When she revealed the electricity had been out for around three months despite repeated reports, Itsara offered to contact the electricity provider on her behalf.

Before leaving, he again warned her not to eat any meat that had spoiled and said that now that he knew where she lived, he would return to visit her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 10, 2026, 3:26 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.
Tags
Latest Thailand News
Thailand pushes India on joint production and cross-border QR payments | Thaiger Economy News

Thailand pushes India on joint production and cross-border QR payments

2 hours ago
Songkhla woman hands gold and cash to Chinese suspects in ritual scam | Thaiger South Thailand News

Songkhla woman hands gold and cash to Chinese suspects in ritual scam

2 hours ago
American YouTuber recalls coaching Nene Royal&#8217;s English pronunciation | Thaiger Entertainment

American YouTuber recalls coaching Nene Royal’s English pronunciation

3 hours ago
Thai immigration arrests 17 Chinese workers in factory raid | Thaiger Crime News

Thai immigration arrests 17 Chinese workers in factory raid

3 hours ago
Thai mother questions son&#8217;s reported suicide at ex-husband&#8217;s home in Prachin Buri | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai mother questions son’s reported suicide at ex-husband’s home in Prachin Buri

4 hours ago
Officer helps elderly woman living alone without power for 3 months | Thaiger Thailand News

Officer helps elderly woman living alone without power for 3 months

5 hours ago
PM Anutin’s gold pendant draws attention after abbot arrest | Thaiger Central Thailand News

PM Anutin’s gold pendant draws attention after abbot arrest

5 hours ago
Thai King, Queen set for three-day official Vietnam visit | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai King, Queen set for three-day official Vietnam visit

5 hours ago
Protesters rally outside Israeli Embassy in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Protesters rally outside Israeli Embassy in Bangkok

6 hours ago
Loan gang wires door shut, trapping wrong woman in Chon Buri house | Thaiger Crime News

Loan gang wires door shut, trapping wrong woman in Chon Buri house

6 hours ago
Phuket Jewish New Year event to go ahead despite opposition | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Jewish New Year event to go ahead despite opposition

7 hours ago
Ayutthaya abbot arrested over 92 million baht transferred to woman | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Ayutthaya abbot arrested over 92 million baht transferred to woman

8 hours ago
Chiang Mai man struck by sedan while chasing wife across road | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai man struck by sedan while chasing wife across road

9 hours ago
Thailand visa-free stays drop to 30 days next week | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand visa-free stays drop to 30 days next week

10 hours ago
Pit bull attack kills Bangkok woman in second fatal mauling | Thaiger Bangkok News

Pit bull attack kills Bangkok woman in second fatal mauling

10 hours ago
Bhumjaithai MP follows Asanee-Wasan farewell concert from parliament | Thaiger Politics News

Bhumjaithai MP follows Asanee-Wasan farewell concert from parliament

10 hours ago
Chon Buri kindergarten gunman surrenders after overnight standoff | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri kindergarten gunman surrenders after overnight standoff

11 hours ago
Thai woman rams car into ex-boyfriend&#8217;s motorcycle in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Thai woman rams car into ex-boyfriend’s motorcycle in Chiang Mai

1 day ago
Standoff continues as kindergarten gunman refuses to surrender | Thaiger Pattaya News

Standoff continues as kindergarten gunman refuses to surrender

1 day ago
Foreign man wanted over damages outside Udon Thani hotel | Thaiger Crime News

Foreign man wanted over damages outside Udon Thani hotel

1 day ago
20 tonnes of waste from data centre project found in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

20 tonnes of waste from data centre project found in Rayong

1 day ago
Bangkok oil leak contained as crews search for source | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok oil leak contained as crews search for source

1 day ago
Disaster warning centre apologises after wrong alert broadcast | Thaiger Thailand News

Disaster warning centre apologises after wrong alert broadcast

1 day ago
Bangkok man alleges massage shop threatens him over unpaid &#8216;special&#8217; service | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok man alleges massage shop threatens him over unpaid ‘special’ service

1 day ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 11 to 13) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 11 to 13)

1 day ago
Back to top button