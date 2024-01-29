Elderly man’s body found floating in Bang Pakong River

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A shocking discovery was made in the Bang Pakong River when locals found the body of an elderly man floating in the water. The unidentified man, estimated to be between 65 and 70 years old, is believed to have been dead for around five hours before his body was discovered at midnight on January 29.

The authorities, alerted by Deputy Inspector Pattawee Kanth, are working diligently to locate the man’s relatives and investigate the circumstances of his death.

In the early hours of the morning, the Chachoengsao rescue unit joined law enforcement at the scene near the Bang Pakong District Office. The villagers had tethered the corpse to prevent it from drifting away due to the receding water levels.

The deceased was dressed in a white t-shirt and blue trousers, with no identification documents found on him. The body was retrieved from the river and sent to Bang Pakong Hospital for a preliminary autopsy.

Initial assessments suggest that the man may have accidentally fallen into the Bang Pakong River. Despite this theory, the man’s residence and identity remain unknown, as those in the nearby household were unaware of the tragic incident.

Police are expediting the search for the man’s family to inform them and to further understand how the man came to be in the river.

The incident has sparked concern among the local community, as the Bang Pakong River is a central feature in the area. The authorities are calling for anyone with missing family members or who might have information about the deceased to come forward. This case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of river safety and the need for community vigilance, reported KhaoSod.

