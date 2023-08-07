Beware of the byte: Elderly Thai man’s online fake teeth buy bites back with laughable consequences

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

The pitfalls of online shopping were once again brought into the spotlight after an elderly man was duped into purchasing a set of fake teeth that turned out to be unusable, laughably plastic in appearance. The incident, shared on TikTok by the user @tuttapan1329 on August 6, sparked a wider conversation about the risk of buying less-than-authentic goods online, which continues to catch consumers unaware despite the variety of products and services available.

Often sold by anonymous sellers or through suspect call centres, these low-quality products lure victims with their competitive pricing, freebies, and persuasive advertisement strategies that paint a deceivingly functional picture of the items. The challenge, however, lies in distinguishing between unreliable vendors leveraging these techniques and legitimate businesses.

The TikTok video posted by @tuttapan1329 offered viewers an insight into this issue. The user posted the story about his father who had been tricked into ordering not one, but two sets of fake teeth from a renowned online platform.

The post hysterically juxtaposed the bright, unrealistic whiteness of the fake teeth against his normal set, labelling the counterfeit as a futile attempt at mimicking real dentures. The caption accompanying the post warned users against allowing the elderly to watch numerous YouTube videos, ultimately leading them towards scams wielding enticing offers such as “650 baht for one, get one free.”

@tuttapan1329 said…

“Don’t let elders watch too much YouTube, 650 baht one, buy one get one free. Fell for it. Scammed by numerous online sales videos.”

The post garnered significant attention, prompting a large number of comments and sparking widespread debate on the elderly man buying fake teeth online.

Many revealed they had almost fallen for the trap, saved only by stumbling upon this post beforehand. The shared experience emphasised the importance of being vigilant when purchasing products online, underlining the cautionary tale that not all seemingly golden deals are as bright as they appear to be.