Elderly man found dead in Nakhon Ratchasima home, alcohol poisoning suspected

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 65 year old man was discovered dead in his home yesterday in Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand after locals detected a foul smell. The authorities suspect he had been dead for about two days before his body was found yesterday.

The deceased, named Amnuay (surname withheld), was discovered alone in his house in the Dan Kwian district, wearing only a pair of shorts. His body was bloated and his face swollen, but there were no signs of struggle or injury.

The authorities estimated that Amnuay had been dead for no less than two days and his body has been sent to Chokchai Hospital for an autopsy to determine the actual cause of death, reported KhaoSod.

The grim discovery was made by a local farmer named Pae (not his real name), who first sensed the pungent smell while feeding his animals near Amnuay’s residence.

Pae initially thought the source of the stench was within the house and suspected a possible death due to Amnuay’s regular heavy drinking habits and his absence from outside activities for the past few days. On his suspicion, Pae alerted the police who then investigated the scene.

The police presume that Amnuay, who lived alone and was known to frequently consume alcohol, might have died from alcohol poisoning. However, a definitive cause of death will be confirmed once the autopsy results from Chokchai Hospital are available.















