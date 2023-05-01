Elderly Indonesian man reveals secret stash of money hidden under bed for years

picture courtesy of Sanook.

An elderly Indonesian man revealed the secret of his hidden fortune beneath a mattress, that accumulated over several years, astonishing his relatives and neighbours. Over 20 people worked together to count the notes, resulting in a total amount of more than 100 million rupiah.

As reported by Indonesian media, the 74 year old man had kept his private savings under his bed for several years. However, his recent severe illness prompted him to disclose the secret stash. Upon opening the mattress, as directed by the man, family members discovered numerous banknotes. Neighbours and more than 20 relatives were then called upon to help count the money.

The sight of the large stack of money was a peculiar one for all of those present, including the man’s siblings, friends and neighbours. They collaborated to count the banknotes from morning until 1am. Some notes were secured with rubber bands, while others showed visible signs of damage. Additionally, several outdated banknotes that were no longer in circulation added to the mix. In total, around 10 million Indonesian rupiah (approx 23,300 baht) was not eligible for use. The remaining sum, exceeding 100 million Indonesian rupiah (approx 233,000 baht), could still be deposited at a bank.

Images of the incident, as well as the money-counting event, were shared on social media, turning the unusual discovery into a viral topic. The family revealed that the deceased man had earned his living as a duck breeder and speculated that all this money had been saved over several years. They plan to use the funds to renovate their home and cover the elderly man’s medical expenses.

Follow us on :













Intriguing stories of hidden wealth discovered within households occasionally surface in the media, capturing the attention of the public as they circulate on various platforms such as social networking sites.

The story of this elderly Indonesian man and his concealed fortune accumulated through years of hard work is an extraordinary testament to the importance of saving and preparing for unexpected events in life. While it is unusual to keep such a significant sum under a mattress, the family now has the opportunity to use the money for essential purposes, such as their relative’s healthcare and home improvements, due to the man’s foresight and prolonged saving efforts.