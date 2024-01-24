Eight year old wing-foiling prodigy aims for record-breaking 110-kilometre Gulf of Thailand journey

Photo courtesy of Hua Hin Today

In a display of sheer talent and determination, an eight year old kid is set to embark on a groundbreaking journey across the Gulf of Thailand.

Thailand’s wonder kid, Thanawat Promwaen, aka Shane from Pattaya, plans to cover an astonishing 110 kilometres, soaring from Pattaya to Pak Nam Pran near Hua Hin. If successful, Shane will etch his name in history as the youngest ever to conquer this challenging feat by kite foil.

Born on February 11, 2015, young Shane has been riding the waves of kite and wing foiling since the age of three. His upcoming daring adventure is not just an awe-inspiring spectacle but a significant stride towards his dream of conquering international competitions this year.

Juggling academics in the 3rd grade alongside an intensive training regime, Shane is guided by none other than his biggest mentors: his parents. Although too young to officially compete, Shane secures his spot in adult competitions through special invitations.

The kick-off for Shane’s Gulf of Thailand odyssey will be at Pattaya Kitesurfing Clubloongchat on Na Jomtien Beach, spanning a whopping 110 kilometres to conclude at Krom Luang Chumphon Beach Shrine in Pak Nam Pran, just 30 kilometres south of Hua Hin. This ambitious undertaking not only showcases Shane’s exceptional skills and audacity but is also a pivotal part of his preparation to achieve two grand dreams: becoming the youngest World Champion in Wing Foiling and representing Thailand at the Olympics, reported Hua Hin Today.

Influenced and inspired by the legendary water sports athlete, Kai Lenny, Shane is hurtling towards leaving an indelible mark in the world of wing foiling.

For those eager to witness this young prodigy’s extraordinary journey, updates on Shane’s progress can be tracked through his official Facebook channel, his website, or by following him on his LINE Official account: @shane.wingfoiler.

