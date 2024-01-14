Eerie spectacle in Thai village: Lottery number ritual stirs curiosity

Photo courtesy of Khao Sod

At the Witching Hour, an eerie spectacle unfolded as villagers gathered to perform a lottery number ritual at the shrines of Mae Ya Oros and Mae Phan Phanpilai, the Kuman Thong. Yesterday (January 14), at the Mae Phan Phanpilai and Mae Ya Oros shrines in Kabin Buri district, Prachinburi province, locals sought luck and prosperity by inviting spirits to partake in the ceremony. The past has seen these deities bestow fortune upon the community multiple times.

As the night deepened, the spirits revealed several numbers, namely 976, 53, 276, and 29, reported Khao Sod. However, during one particular incantation, the surrounding dogs began to howl collectively, suggesting something unusual in the vicinity of the shrine. This caused a wave of fear among the participants, yet the desire for more numbers drove them to continue searching for codes from the teak tree, believing in the tree’s potential to bring luck as in past instances.

In related news, in a mystical gathering at the Ya Kok shrine, residents from Mab Krad, Khok Krachai, Khon Buri, and Nakhon Ratchasima fervently sought good fortune for a recent lottery draw. Inspired by the recent revelation of lottery numbers at other sacred shrines, villagers brought offerings of savory and sweet foods, laying their lottery tickets on the revered shrine. The Ya Kok shrine, known for its benevolent influence, had a rich history of fulfilling the wishes of its faithful visitors.

One prominent beneficiary, Khampha Songsakthong, who won a substantial lottery prize after seeking luck at the shrine, gave back to Ya Kok by enhancing the shrine’s surroundings. With a pathway under construction, Khampha hoped for another significant win to continue his efforts. Established over a century ago in memory of the revered figure Ya Kok, the shrine served as a protective entity for boat users in the area. As a burgeoning tourist destination, visitors sought blessings at the shrine for prosperity, safety, and lottery luck, making it an unforgettable spot in the region.