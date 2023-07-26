Eerie discovery of missing older woman found dead in Buriram pond

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A two-day missing person case ended yesterday, with the lost woman’s body being discovered in a local pond, floating lifelessly as the scent of decay filled the air. The victim’s family was left confused, as they presumed the 61 year old woman had returned home due to murmurs heard around their home. They were deeply shocked to confirm the unfortunate death.

The woman, Sompien, believed to be a local of Buriram province, was found dead today in a public pond located nearly a kilometre away from her village in the province. First on the scene was Chid, a 49 year old resident, who spotted the body while intending to dispose of some waste. Noticing a strange smell, upon closer inspection, he recognised a human body floating in the water. He immediately alerted the village headman about his grim discovery.

No signs of assault or injury were visible on the body, suggesting no hint of foul play. It is estimated that Sompien had been dead for around three days. According to the rescuers, the body bore no signs of struggle or trauma, indicating that she had not been violently treated in any manner, reported KhaoSod.

Chid stated that he had never frequented this area before. He said that the discovery was alarming for him, however, he was not scared.

Prayuth, the 58 year old village leader and relative of the deceased, recalled Sompien’s lifestyle. As a loner who allegedly enjoyed alcohol, she would often roam the village looking for places selling drinks. The village people usually knew her routines, sometimes giving her a few drinks out of kindness, making her inebriated all day.

Prayuth revealed that the villagers hadn’t seen her for three days, which had led to a search, which at first yielded no results. Village shopkeepers also confirmed that they hadn’t seen Sompien for the last two to three days.

Prayuth spoke about his eerie realisation that two days ago, after the first day of unsuccessful searching for Sompien. He had heard muffled noises outside his house. He thought it was the voice of the missing woman, returning home. However, the reality that villagers found her body yesterday, and she could have been dead for three days, left him chillingly questioning whose voice he had heard outside his house.