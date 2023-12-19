EEC water miracle: Government’s plan ensures businesses swim through summer

Photo courtesy of ASEAN Briefing

The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) can breathe a sigh of relief as the government swoops in to address concerns over looming water shortages, promising a well-hydrated future until the summer of next year.

The EEC, a flagship special economic zone spanning Rayong, Chon Buri, and Chachoengsao, faced imminent water crises, raising alarms within the community.

Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin unveiled the government’s strategic manoeuvre, affirming that the Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) executed a bold plan. By diverting water from the Chao Phraya and Pasak river basins into the Bang Phra reservoir through Klong Phra Ong Chaiyanuchit, the primary water source for the EEC, authorities ensured a lifeline for industries and residents despite this year’s lower-than-average rainfall attributed to the El Nino phenomenon.

ONWR Secretary-General Surasee Kittimonthon shared the unprecedented scale of the operation.

“Though we annually redirect water to the reservoir, this year marked a record-breaking diversion. Never before have we channelled such a massive volume.”

When factoring in alternative water sources within the EEC, authorities expressed confidence in meeting demands until the conclusion of next summer. The resilience exhibited by the Bang Phra reservoir, despite receiving 64 million cubic metres of water, up from 15 million last year, showcases the success of this covert water-saving mission, reported Bangkok Post.

The ONWR, in collaboration with the Royal Irrigation Department, Eastern Water Resources Development and Management, the Provincial Waterworks Authority, and allied agencies, seamlessly executed the diversion. Commencing on July 8, the operation was initially scheduled to conclude by November 30, yet due to unexpected challenges, the decision was made to extend it until December 15.

Remarkably, upstream water sources remained untouched by the diversion, safeguarding the delicate ecological balance. This meticulous planning and execution have not only secured the EEC’s water future but also highlighted the government’s commitment to the region’s sustained growth.