Ed Sheeran embraces Thai culture with traditional tattoo before Bangkok concert (video)

Global singing sensation Ed Sheeran truly arrived in Thailand, performing a sensational concert on Saturday, February 10, at the Rajamangala Stadium. Beyond his electrifying performance, the singer immersed himself in Thai culture, donning the national football team’s jersey on stage and checking into famed local eateries like Je Fai Restaurant and Tip Samai Pad Thai.

The 32 year old British popstar caused a stir when he posted a video on his Instagram account showing him getting a traditional Yant 8 directions tattoo from Ajarn Neng at Kumantong Rak Yom. Following all ceremonial protocols, including paying respects at a shrine and chanting, Sheeran had the tattoo inked on his left thigh, after confirming there was no space left on his body for the tattoo, reported Sanook.

Fans and netizens unanimously hailed Sheeran’s embrace of Thai culture as a true display of soft power. The only things missing to complete the cultural experience, they joked, were elephant pants and a herbal inhaler.

The Halifax, West Yorkshire-born singer-songwriter posted a video on Instagram yesterday, Sunday, February 11. The tattooist can be heard explaining the meaning of the tattoo. “The piece goes in eight directions, so protecting you from all sides, and you’re in the middle of calm.”

The Yant 8 directions are steeped in history, often used by monks and those venturing into the wilderness for protection and safe passage. Traditionally inscribed on the ground to ward off wild animals and malevolent spirits, it is also believed to be beneficial for frequent travellers. In Chinese culture, this Yant is placed in front of houses to adjust Feng Shui and protect against evil forces.

Believed to offer protection from dangers from all directions and to attract goodwill and kindness, the ‘Yant 8 directions’ is considered a multi-purpose talisman, protecting against myriad threats.

The accompanying Itipiso chant for this Yant is considered highly sacred and powerful. It is believed to endow the chanter with 108 kinds of protection and blessings. The verses of the chant are said to offer various forms of spiritual protection, including warding off poisons, aiding the sick, and ensuring safe childbirth.

In a related story, for centuries, visitors sought traditional sak yant tattoos at Bang Phra Temple in Thailand, drawing from ancient Buddhist manuscripts for spiritual protection and connection.