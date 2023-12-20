Eco-friendly e-pedicabs revolutionise Vientiane’s transport scene
In a groundbreaking move towards a greener, quieter Vientiane, the Laos-Vientiane Sustainable Urban Transport Project has unveiled an innovative non-motorised initiative set to transform the city centre.
Spearheaded by the Ministry of Public Works and Transport’s Department of Transport, the project aims to combat air and noise pollution.
Introducing a novel addition to the bustling streets of Vientiane, the project focuses on creating a non-motorised core area in the heart of the city. At the forefront of this eco-friendly endeavour are the futuristic e-pedicabs, designed to seamlessly ferry commuters from Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) stations to their city destinations, all without the need for traditional motorised vehicles.
These electronically-assisted pedal vehicles have gained global popularity for their ability to transport multiple passengers while maintaining an eco-conscious profile. Managed by the Urban Transport Management Section (UTMS), these sleek e-pedicabs will efficiently navigate the core area, including the new Transit Mall, promising swift and affordable transportation options for residents and visitors alike.
Operating from 6am to 10pm daily, the e-pedicabs will be stationed at all BRT stops and parking areas. Priced at an affordable 12,500 kip per kilometre, payments and bookings can be effortlessly made through the user-friendly UTMS smartphone app, reported The Star.
The e-pedicab stands as a central pillar in the Vientiane Sustainable Urban Transport Project’s commitment to fostering efficient and affordable mobility. By alleviating traffic congestion and curbing air and noise pollution, this eco-friendly initiative aims to elevate the quality of life for those residing and working in Vientiane’s core area, ushering in a new era of sustainable urban transport.
In related news, with sights set on the renewable energy sector, B. Grimm Power Plc is advancing with a steadfast growth plan. Its most recent stride in this direction involves a joint investment with Ratch Group Plc into a hydroelectric power plant project based in Laos. Read more about this story HERE.
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.