SRT cancels 10 eastern trains as floodwater covers railway tracks

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has cancelled 10 more trains on its eastern network today, September 27, as widespread flooding continues to submerge railway tracks and force temporary closures across six sections of the route.

The additional train cancellations follow disruptions yesterday, with persistent heavy rain leaving floodwater above rail level in several areas.

The SRT said the affected sections had been temporarily closed for safety. It will inspect the tracks and assess conditions before deciding when services can resume.

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The six sections currently closed are Ban Kaeng to Sa Kaeo, Aranyaprathet to Watthana Nakhon, Kabin Buri to Ban Dong Bang, Prachantakham to Prachin Buri, and Khlong Tan to Hua Mak. The section between the PTT rail yard and the Bangchak refinery line is also closed.

Four additional outbound services from Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong station have been cancelled. They are ordinary train No. 275 to Ban Khlong Luek, No. 283 to Chuk Samet and No. 281 to Kabin Buri, along with tourist train No. 997 to Chuk Samet.

Six return services have also been cancelled: train No. 276 from Ban Khlong Luek, No. 284 from Chuk Samet, No. 282 from Kabin Buri, No. 280 from Ban Khlong Luek and No. 278 from Kabin Buri. Special passenger train No. 998 from Chuk Samet to Hua Lamphong is also affected.

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The SRT is coordinating with relevant agencies to assess track conditions and adjust train operations as water levels change. Railway stations will make announcements to inform affected passengers and help them arrange alternative journeys.

Where appropriate, passengers can use the Airport Rail Link or public buses while the affected rail sections remain closed.

Passengers who have booked tourist train No. 997 or its return service, No. 998, can obtain a full refund if they no longer wish to travel. Refunds are available at ticket counters at railway stations nationwide.

The SRT said it would continue monitoring rainfall and flood levels, inspect the affected tracks and assess their safety before reopening the routes.

Passengers planning to use the eastern railway are advised to check the latest service information through the SRT’s train tracking website. Further information is available from its customer service hotline on 1690, which operates 24 hours a day.

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