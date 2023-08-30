Tragic pickup collision claims life and injures eight in central Thailand

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A pickup truck lost control and collided with another pickup causing eight injuries and one fatality on a road in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province, central Thailand. The distressing road accident occurred at 4am today.

Assistant Inspector Prida Kaowphong, a deputy investigator of Bang Pa-In Police Station, was alerted to the accident involving two pickup trucks on Chomphon P. Highway 3056, heading towards Asia Road, near kilometre five in front of Chomphon P. Market, Samruan Subdistrict, Bang Pa-In District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province. Officers swiftly arrived at the scene with the Ayutthaya Rescue Association and Ayutthaya Rescue Unit.

The road accident scene revealed a white Isuzu pickup truck, registration number KAS-8298 Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, had fallen by the side of the road. Its front was severely damaged, two front wheels were missing, and vehicle parts were scattered across the road.

Six injured individuals were found on the road and were quickly transferred to Rajathani Hospital and Uthai Hospital. One fatality, an unidentified male, was discovered without any identification.

In the middle of the road, a Toyota pickup truck, registration number PHK-5141 Nakhon Sawan, was found with significant front-end damage. The driver, 36 year old Pichet, was injured and in a state of shock. He stated that he and a friend were driving from Uthai District to Samut Sakhon Province to buy sweets for sale.

Pichet further reported that upon reaching the road accident site, he saw a pickup truck coming from the opposite direction lose control, swerve and cross the lane before colliding with his vehicle, after which it fell off the road. At that moment, he saw injured passengers from the pickup flung out of the vehicle and scattered across the road.

A witness who was driving through the area referred to as Oi, stated that she and a friend were driving towards Uthai District when they saw a white pickup truck, which she recognised and had previously spoken to, overtaking her vehicle at high speed.

The truck then lost control, swerved across the road and collided with another pickup coming from the opposite direction. The road accident impact caused the passengers in the truck to be thrown out of the vehicle, resulting in injuries. The police will investigate the injuries from both vehicles, as well as find witnesses who saw the incident, to proceed with legal action, reported KhaoSod.

