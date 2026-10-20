Emile Ratelband’s family offers 2,500 euros for his whereabouts

The family of Dutch television personality Emile Ratelband is offering a reward of 2,500 euros (around 94,000 baht) for information about his whereabouts, saying they have been unable to establish contact with him for nearly two years.

His children, Minou and Rolls Ratelband, published a missing person appeal on LinkedIn on October 17, asking anyone who knows where their father is to come forward.

“We, the children of Emile Ratelband, are very worried about our father. We do not know where he is or how he is really doing. Despite our many attempts to get in touch and gain clarity, we are at a loss,” the siblings wrote in the appeal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dutch news agency GLD reported that the family had not seen Emile for around one year and nine months. Their last meeting was in January 2025, when he passed through Schiphol Airport after a family holiday before returning to Thailand.

His children subsequently travelled to Thailand in an attempt to find information about him but were unable to establish his whereabouts.

The family has continued to receive WhatsApp messages reportedly sent by Emile. According to the report, many of the messages requested money and claimed he was ill. His children said they were unsure whether the messages were genuine and sought more information.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report also said Thai officials had conducted a check around six months earlier and recorded a video in which Emile reportedly said nothing was wrong. His family said they had never been shown the footage.

Minou and Rolls are now offering 2,500 euros for information that helps establish their father’s whereabouts. The appeal also seeks useful information about Natalia da Silva, who was reported to be his partner.

Emile attracted international attention in 2018 when he attempted to legally change his age to become 20 years younger. His request was rejected. He was 69 at the time and is described in the report as being around 77.

Similar news