Emile Ratelband’s family offers 2,500 euros for his whereabouts

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 20, 2026, 10:00 AM
1 minute read
Emile Ratelband’s family offers 2,500 euros for his whereabouts
Photo via Wikipedia

The family of Dutch television personality Emile Ratelband is offering a reward of 2,500 euros (around 94,000 baht) for information about his whereabouts, saying they have been unable to establish contact with him for nearly two years.

His children, Minou and Rolls Ratelband, published a missing person appeal on LinkedIn on October 17, asking anyone who knows where their father is to come forward.

“We, the children of Emile Ratelband, are very worried about our father. We do not know where he is or how he is really doing. Despite our many attempts to get in touch and gain clarity, we are at a loss,” the siblings wrote in the appeal.

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Emile Ratelband missing in Thailand
Photo via Facebook/ Minou Ratelband

Dutch news agency GLD reported that the family had not seen Emile for around one year and nine months. Their last meeting was in January 2025, when he passed through Schiphol Airport after a family holiday before returning to Thailand.

His children subsequently travelled to Thailand in an attempt to find information about him but were unable to establish his whereabouts.

The family has continued to receive WhatsApp messages reportedly sent by Emile. According to the report, many of the messages requested money and claimed he was ill. His children said they were unsure whether the messages were genuine and sought more information.

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Emile Ratelband missing after moving to Thailand
Photo via Facebook/ Minou Ratelband

The report also said Thai officials had conducted a check around six months earlier and recorded a video in which Emile reportedly said nothing was wrong. His family said they had never been shown the footage.

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Minou and Rolls are now offering 2,500 euros for information that helps establish their father’s whereabouts. The appeal also seeks useful information about Natalia da Silva, who was reported to be his partner.

Emile attracted international attention in 2018 when he attempted to legally change his age to become 20 years younger. His request was rejected. He was 69 at the time and is described in the report as being around 77.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 20, 2026, 10:00 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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