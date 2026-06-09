Dutch man dies after heart procedure, Thai wife alleges medical negligence

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 9, 2026, 11:30 AM
370 2 minutes read
Dutch man dies after heart procedure, Thai wife alleges medical negligence | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Facebook: จีรนุช กิ๊ฟช๊อป﻿

A Thai woman has gone public with allegations of medical negligence after her late Dutch husband died less than 24 hours after returning home from a heart procedure in Thailand.

Jiranuch, the wife of the deceased man, Richard, posted about the case on Facebook yesterday, June 8. She said Richard had flown from the Netherlands for a health check but died after undergoing treatment at the hospital.

During the checkup, doctors reportedly told Richard that his electrocardiogram (ECG) showed an abnormal heartbeat and that he may have had heart disease. He was advised to ride a bicycle for a stress test.

Richard became tired during the test. Doctors suspected he may have had coronary artery disease and recommended admission to the ICU for a contrast dye examination.

heart disease stock
Photo via Magnific

The result showed that three coronary arteries were narrowed. Doctors told Richard the condition was very dangerous and advised him to undergo balloon angioplasty on two arteries immediately.

Jiranuch said the procedure was carried out without consultation with her or Richard’s children. She only found out after the two arteries had already been treated, and no relative had signed to acknowledge the procedure.

At the time, she felt relieved that the hospital had found the cause of Richard’s condition. She believed doctors had decided that balloon angioplasty was the best treatment.

Related Articles

Richard stayed in the hospital for one night and returned home the next day. Jiranuch later spoke with the attending doctor and asked how long Richard could wait before treating the third artery.

hospital bed stock
Photo via Magnific

The doctor allegedly told her he had to be treated urgently because the condition was dangerous, but advised Richard to return after three days so the contrast dye from the earlier procedure could fade. Richard told his wife he trusted the hospital and wanted the third artery treated there.

When Jiranuch asked about the risk, she said the doctor told her it was almost risk-free, with only a 0.05% risk, and said Richard would need only one night in hospital.

Richard died less than 24 hours after returning home.

Jiranuch said she paid almost 800,000 baht, hoping the treatment would save Richard’s life. She said she had stayed silent because she believed she would receive fairness from the doctors involved.

She later claimed the doctors did not accept her allegation that there had been a misdiagnosis and said she had never been able to meet Richard’s treating doctor again.

She also questioned why she had been blocked on every social media channel.

Jiranuch said Richard’s death had left the family struggling emotionally. She said the loss of the person she described as the family’s leader had changed their daily lives.

She added that she is now ready to speak publicly about Richard’s case and hopes to protect other families from becoming victims of what she described as Thailand’s hospital business driven by money.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand to launch Krabi-Phuket seaplane to target high-spending tourists | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand to launch Krabi-Phuket seaplane to target high-spending tourists

2 hours ago
Dutch man dies after heart procedure, Thai wife alleges medical negligence | Thaiger Thailand News

Dutch man dies after heart procedure, Thai wife alleges medical negligence

2 hours ago
Koh Pha Ngan temple event host says no noise complaint from foreigner | Thaiger South Thailand News

Koh Pha Ngan temple event host says no noise complaint from foreigner

2 hours ago
Homeless man punches Bangladeshi tourist in the face on Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Homeless man punches Bangladeshi tourist in the face on Pattaya Beach

3 hours ago
Thai man shoots teenage girl, mother over age gap relationship, jealousy | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai man shoots teenage girl, mother over age gap relationship, jealousy

4 hours ago
Bail revoked for Brit in Koh Pha Ngan case after Thai doctor dies | Thaiger Thailand News

Bail revoked for Brit in Koh Pha Ngan case after Thai doctor dies

4 hours ago
Illegal Thai worker deported from South Korea after sleeping drunk in taxi | Thaiger Thailand News

Illegal Thai worker deported from South Korea after sleeping drunk in taxi

20 hours ago
Man kills TikTok star ex-girlfriend, turns gun on himself with son in car | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Man kills TikTok star ex-girlfriend, turns gun on himself with son in car

21 hours ago
Honey seizure allegedly leads foreigner&#8217;s Bangkok airport complaint | Thaiger Aviation News

Honey seizure allegedly leads foreigner’s Bangkok airport complaint

22 hours ago
Philippines earthquake death toll reaches 16, 129 injured | Thaiger News

Philippines earthquake death toll reaches 16, 129 injured

22 hours ago
Foreign woman on Koh Pha Ngan allegedly ignores Thai dog attack victim | Thaiger South Thailand News

Foreign woman on Koh Pha Ngan allegedly ignores Thai dog attack victim

23 hours ago
Thailand to replace paper arrival cards with mobile immigration app | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to replace paper arrival cards with mobile immigration app

24 hours ago
Phuket tuk tuk driver loses gold after alleged spiked coffee from passenger | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tuk tuk driver loses gold after alleged spiked coffee from passenger

1 day ago
Grandfather&#8217;s pet monkey kills 6 year old boy in Nakhon Si Thammarat | Thaiger South Thailand News

Grandfather’s pet monkey kills 6 year old boy in Nakhon Si Thammarat

1 day ago
&#8216;No Thai events left&#8217; if foreigners keep complaining, says Koh Phangan local | Thaiger Thailand News

‘No Thai events left’ if foreigners keep complaining, says Koh Phangan local

1 day ago
7 year old missing girl found murdered by 13 year old sister | Thaiger Central Thailand News

7 year old missing girl found murdered by 13 year old sister

1 day ago
2 foreign women fined 10,000 baht for assault on Phuket bar guards | Thaiger Phuket News

2 foreign women fined 10,000 baht for assault on Phuket bar guards

1 day ago
Relative accused of shooting Phatthalung village headman dead | Thaiger Thailand News

Relative accused of shooting Phatthalung village headman dead

2 days ago
Pathum Thani vendors seek help as discarded cables pile up | Thaiger Thailand News

Pathum Thani vendors seek help as discarded cables pile up

2 days ago
Police hunt Myanmar gang after 600,000 baht cable heist in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Police hunt Myanmar gang after 600,000 baht cable heist in Chon Buri

2 days ago
Thai Airways unveils Junior Sky Explorers mascots for young travellers | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Airways unveils Junior Sky Explorers mascots for young travellers

2 days ago
Thailand mourns doctor killed after Koh Pha Ngan hit-and-run | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand mourns doctor killed after Koh Pha Ngan hit-and-run

2 days ago
Russian woman arrested over illegal Phuket beauty clinic | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian woman arrested over illegal Phuket beauty clinic

2 days ago
Nakhon Ratchasima sees rise in rabies cases, urges public vigilance | Thaiger Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima sees rise in rabies cases, urges public vigilance

2 days ago
Japanese suspect in billion-yen scam arrested in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Japanese suspect in billion-yen scam arrested in Bangkok

2 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 9, 2026, 11:30 AM
370 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.