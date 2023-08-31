Durian drama: Police officer pays price for nose-y altercation with vendor

Picture courtesy of Tittaya Boonpamee Facebook.

A police officer agreed to pay 140,000 baht in compensation to a female durian vendor after the two engaged in a physical altercation where the cop broke the vendor’s plastic nose. The dispute was ignited by an outstanding debt of 350 baht for the durian.

The durian vendor, 27 year old Tittaya Boonpamee, shared footage of the altercation from a security camera on Facebook. From the footage, Tittaya is seen punching the police officer, whose identity was not disclosed, in the face.

Tittaya later revealed the details of the dispute to ThaiRath today. She explained that the physical assault occurred at a coffee shop in the northeastern province of Sisaket on August 28. Police officers in the video bought durian at 1,350 baht but paid only paid her 1,000 baht.

According to Tittaya, she demanded the missing 350 baht from the officer but he refused to pay and kicked her in the face. She had just had some nose surgery and the attack broke her nose.

Tittaya revealed to the media that she complained to an officer at Meuang Sisaket Police Station. The officer was summoned for questioning and agreed to pay her 140,000 baht compensation.

Tittaya clarified that 50,000 baht would cover her surgical expenses, and 90,000 baht would cover 500 kilogrammes of durian left abandoned due to her incapacitation. She added that the officer paid her 50,000 baht already but did not apologise to her.

The Superintendent of the Mueang Sisaket Police Station, Nattakit Jaroenketsuwan, told ThaiRath that the officer was a member of his team. He summoned the officer for questioning and he admitted to the attack.

Follow us on :













“I would like to apologise for the violent action revealed on social media. We admit to our fault. My team member was not as conscious as he should have been and was not disciplined. We will set up a special committee to monitor the behaviour of this officer to prevent a similar incident in the future.”